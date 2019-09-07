Entry Island-Cap-aux-Meules Crossing - Reminder: Service changes from September 9 to October 1st

QUÉBEC CITY, Sept. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - La Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) reminds users that the MS Béatrice Hubert will provide passenger transport for the Entry Island–Cap-aux-Meules crossing from September 9 to October 1st while the MS Ivan-Quinn has its regulatory dry-dock inspection.

Crossings with the MS Béatrice Hubert will take place between the docks of the Cap-aux-Meules and Entry Island marinas according to the regular MS Ivan-Quinn schedule:

Monday through Saturday From Cap-aux-Meules From Entry Island 7:30 am 9:00 am 3:00 pm 4:30 pm

Passenger fares will remain the same and are payable in cash or by credit or debit card on board the ship..

Transport of vehicles and merchandise: one round-trip per day

Transport of merchandise and vehicles will be provided by the MS Majestic Blue according to the following schedule:

Monday through Saturday From Entry Island From Cap-aux-Meules 1:30 pm 3:30 pm

The ship can accommodate one vehicle without a driver upon reservation. Merchandise must be delivered between 2 pm and 4 pm. Food requiring refrigeration must be transported by the MS Béatrice Hubert.

The regular rates will apply for merchandise and vehicles and will be invoiced.

For any questions about the service or to make a reservation (both passenger and merchandise transport): 418 986-3278 or 1 888 986-3278.

Please note that an automated alert service allows clients to be informed of service changes in real time. This service is available through the traversiers.com website..

