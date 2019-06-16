Entry Island-Cap-aux-Meules crossing - MV Ivan-Quinn back in service tomorrow

QUEBEC CITY, June 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) informs its customers that the annual scheduled maintenance of the MV Ivan-Quinn has been completed and that the ship will resume service as of tomorrow, Monday, June 17. It will serve the Entry Island-Cap-aux-Meules crossing according to the regular schedule.

Customers are invited to subscribe to the STQ's alerts service to be notified of service modifications by text message or email. Subscription: traversiers.com.

