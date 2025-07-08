Entro Communications Acquired by Astria Elevate to Lead Next Era of Experiential Design, Wayfinding

New CEO John Campanella brings proven leadership in scaling creative organizations and driving digital innovation

TORONTO and NEW YORK, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Entro Communications ("Entro"), an award-winning experiential design firm specializing in placemaking and wayfinding, announced its acquisition by Astria Elevate, an investment firm recognized for helping founder-led and family-owned businesses achieve significant growth through strategic and operational excellence.

Entro has demonstrated decades of growth and design innovation since its founding by Wayne McCutcheon and Andrew Kuzyk in Toronto in 1990. By creating environments that are easier to navigate and more engaging, Entro's solutions help millions of people feel more confident, connected, and welcomed in spaces every day. Whether guiding patients through hospitals, travelers through airports, or fans through stadiums, Entro's work makes complex places more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

The company's award-winning portfolio spans airports, transit systems, healthcare, corporations, and sports and entertainment, featuring acclaimed projects such as Changi Airport in Singapore (ranked by Skytrax as the best airport in the world), Scotiabank Arena (home of the NBA's Toronto Raptors and the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs), SEPTA (Philadelphia's transit system that is the sixth largest in the United States), The Bank of Montreal, The Whitney Museum of American Art, and SickKids Hospital.

Entro previously acquired renowned design firm Gottschalk+Ash (G+A) in 2011 and CVEDesign in 2018, further cementing the company's position as the authority in experiential design globally, while becoming a household name among architectural firms and design experts.

"Entro's evolution from a traditional wayfinding firm to a robust thought leader in experiential design is incredible—and their work, reputation, and obsession with impact are unmatched," said Shaun Gordon, Managing Partner of Astria Elevate. "Astria Elevate has a proven track record of transforming industry-leading experiential firms, and we're enthusiastic about embarking on this journey with the talented team at Entro and further positioning them as the authors of the experiential age."

This acquisition will accelerate growth at a pivotal moment for Entro as the company shapes the next generation of digitally enhanced experiences. Leveraging science and data has always been a part of Entro's DNA as the firm has been employing industry-leading and proprietary technologies, such as eye-tracking and other behavioral analytics, to optimize how individuals experience space. Entro is actively exploring new technologies to further enhance its core offerings and create more captivating and immersive experiences that drive engagement, brand affinity, and revenue generation.

To lead the next phase of its growth, the company appointed veteran CEO John Campanella, who led branding agency 160over90 to a successful exit to Endeavor (now WME Group) for a reported $250 million in 2018. Entro's 100 employees across Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, and New York will report to Campanella. McCutcheon and Kuzyk will remain with Entro in strategic advisory roles, supporting continued growth and a smooth leadership transition.

"Entro has always been the industry leader, and for good reason. The company's multidisciplinary, data-led approach and provocative design philosophy are unrivaled in driving engagement and ROI," said Campanella. "Together, we will double down on geographic expansion and explore ways to thoughtfully integrate new technologies to personalize the way people interact with the world, and with each other."

"As our industry evolves beyond traditional navigation, we're focused on creating more personalized, data-informed experiences that truly connect people with their environments. By continuing to innovate and apply research-driven insights, Entro is well-positioned to help shape the future of experiential design on a global scale," said McCutcheon. "This partnership with Astria Elevate and the appointment of John Campanella as CEO represent the evolution we've aspired to—one that we've been actively sculpting as we help define the next era of experiential design. Core to our vision is an uncompromising commitment to delivering design excellence, outstanding quality work and sustaining the excellent culture that sets Entro apart. We are excited for our next chapter."

About Entro Communications

Entro is a globally recognized experiential design firm specializing in placemaking, wayfinding, and branded environments. With offices in Toronto, New York, Calgary and Vancouver, Entro partners with leading organizations worldwide across healthcare, sports and entertainment, transportation, education, corporate/commercial, cultural, and civic sectors to create spaces that connect, inspire, and engage—now leveraging digital and data-driven technologies to shape the future of user experience and brand engagement.

About Astria Elevate LP

Astria Elevate focuses on investing in growing businesses and supporting management teams that deliver critical services to support modern society. The firm targets platform companies with $3 million to $20 million in EBITDA characterized by highly visible revenue streams, profitable operations, and compelling opportunities to drive transformative growth. Astria Elevate is actively pursuing opportunities in sectors where the firm and its partners have direct operating experience including asset-light business services, industrial automation, technical services, manufacturing, experiential marketing, and healthcare services. The firm's investment team combines substantial experience as both investors and operators of lower-middle-market companies, enabling them to offer practical, hands-on support tailored specifically to each platform business. For further information about Astria Elevate, please visit astriaelevate.com.

