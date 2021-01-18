Entries Open for Atlantic Journalism Awards

HALIFAX, NS, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Journalism Awards has announced they are now accepting entries via their online entry system for the 2020 news year. Review entry details, category descriptions and judge's guidelines at www.AJAs.ca . The deadline for submissions is midnight Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The AJAs has 29 journalism categories including for newspaper, radio, television, magazine and online categories. There are also several journalism student awards and nominations are open for inductees to the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame.

Entries are reviewed by panels of judges from coast to coast and three finalists from each category are announced in April. The gold and silver awards will be presented following the winners announcement.

For further information: Bill Skerrett, 902-478-6026

