Entrepreneur Bardya Ziaian Launches Film Company; Begins Production on New Film

Nascent film studio is slated to begin production on the second film.

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Bardya Pictures Ltd. has announced a new comedy set to begin production in September 2022. The comedy is tentatively titled "Golden Boy".

"Golden Boy" is the second film produced by Bardya Pictures Ltd., a film company founded by entrepreneur Bardya Ziaian during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bardya Ziaian started work on his first film, "Super Dicks", at the height of the pandemic. The making of the innovative and daring comedy wasn't short of its challenges. With out-of-the-box thinking and immense passion for film, Bardya's team was successful in seeing the bittersweet end come to.

"Filming during the pandemic while trying to build a new studio from the ground up hasn't been easy," said Ziaian. "But we've been able to gather together such a talented team of actors and filmmakers to forge ahead despite the many setbacks along the way. And now we can officially announce the second film in production, "Golden Boy," which all of us are very excited about."

Damian Lee, a veteran director and producer, is assigned as the director and executive producer for "Golden Boy". "While most of the details of the movie are still under wraps, I can say that we've been lucky enough to find a stellar cast and already have a very funny script that I think is going to resonate with a lot of people," Lee said.

For further information: About Bardya Ziaian: Bardya Ziaian is a serial entrepreneur and experienced financial asset manager who is currently the President and CEO of Sittu Group Inc., which looks for opportunities based on current economic macro environments. He founded several companies, including BBS Securities and Virtual Brokers in 2008, and Pario Technologies Corp. in 2015; and most recently, Bardya Pictures Ltd. in 2020.