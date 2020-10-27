Entos Pharmaceuticals Working with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation to Enable In-house Development and Manufacturing Capability

Entos is working with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) to ensure secure supply of inputs for its vaccine production and the ability to expand its Edmonton facilities.

API has been providing Entos with enhanced capacity to support its growing team.

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos), a Canadian biotechnology company developing genetic medicines with its breakthrough Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery platform, is pleased to announce its work with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation in enhancing its Alberta-based vaccine production capacity.

Dr. Raimar Löbenberg and Dr. Vijay Somayaji in the Drug Development and Innovation Centre, a member site of API. (CNW Group/Entos Pharmaceuticals)

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation is a Canadian not-for-profit institute focused on providing translational capacity for life sciences companies. With a broad expertise and a network of over 11 institutions and centers of excellence, API provides capacity for companies at all stages of the drug development pathway. API's engagement with Entos started in May 2020, providing the rapidly growing team at Entos with enhanced space as they expanded their presence in Edmonton with the rapid development of their Fusogenix DNA vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2.

Entos is pleased to announce that API has now begun local GMP production of inputs for Entos clinical trial manufacturing, adding supply chain resiliency to Entos' manufacturing platform components for the clinical and commercial production of its SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. This is the first step as Entos works with API to secure enhanced Canadian-based capacity including fill and finish for the local and global market as part of API's broader security of supply facility development initiative.

"We're thrilled to be working with API on this." said John Lewis, CEO, Entos Pharmaceuticals. "Combined with our Fusogenix genetic medicines platform, we are developing a robust, cost effective pathway to produce millions of doses of our COVID-19 DNA vaccine as well as future vaccines and therapeutics."

"We see Entos as a company with a very bright future," said Andrew MacIsaac, CEO, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, "Working with them to enhance their efforts addressing the COVID-19 crisis is a very meaningful investment of energy and effort. The potential for our region and Canada, as we secure manufacturing resiliency with them, is tremendous."

API is in the process of establishing a 40,000 sq. ft manufacturing plant in Edmonton that includes active pharmaceutical ingredient production and fill-finish capacity for sterile products to secure gaps in the Canadian pharmaceutical supply chain.

About Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Entos develops next generation nucleic acid-based therapies using its Fusogenix genetic medicines delivery platform. Fusogenix is a proteo-lipid vehicle (PLV) formulation that uses a novel mechanism of action to deliver nucleic acid, intact and unmodified, directly into the cytosol of target cells. The technology applies a wide range of therapeutic types including gene therapy, mRNA, miRNA, RNAi, and CRISPR. For more information, visit www.entospharma.com.

About Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation

Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) is a federally incorporated Canadian not-for-profit institute based in Edmonton, Alberta. API provides a wide range of services for industry and innovators who are pursuing the commercial development of life sciences discoveries. From GMP manufacturing to assays and analysis, API provide comprehensive pre-clinical and clinical development for companies on both a contract and capacity building basis.

SOURCE Entos Pharmaceuticals

For further information: John D. Lewis, Ph.D., CEO, Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Email: [email protected]; Andrew MacIsaac, Email: [email protected]