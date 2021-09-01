Entos Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate Approved for Phase 2 Clinical Trial in South Africa

Covigenix VAX-001 is the first clinical candidate using the Fusogenix platform and encodes genetic adjuvants and SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein.

Phase 1 trial of Covigenix VAX-001 reached primary and secondary safety endpoints.

South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approved Phase 2 study start to evaluate safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Covigenix VAX-001 in healthy adults 18 years and older.

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines with its Fusogenix proteolipid vehicle (PLV) nucleic acid delivery platform, is excited to announce the approval by SAHPRA to start a Phase 2 clinical trial of its COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidate in South Africa. The approval is based on positive Phase 1 trial results showing that Covigenix VAX-001 met all safety endpoints with no serious adverse events reported.