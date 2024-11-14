Entigrity Merges with MYCPE and Rebrands as MYCPE ONE: A Comprehensive Hub for CPA & Accounting Firms

A strategic move towards creating an ecosystem for the accounting industry, offering a unified suite of services — Staffing, CPE, Learning & Development, Digital Marketing, M&A Advisory, Tech and Insights — all in one place.

HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Entigrity, a global leader in staffing solutions, and MYCPE, a renowned provider of Continuing Professional Education (CPE) services to CPA & accounting firms, announced their merger to create MYCPE ONE.

This strategic merger goes beyond simply combining the services; it's aimed at building an integrated ecosystem that delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions to CPA & accounting firms. MYCPE ONE will offer:

Outsourcing

Captives (Build and manage one's own offshore operations)

(Build and manage own offshore operations) Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory (Launching December 2024 )

(Launching ) Digital Marketing & Website Solutions (Launching January 2025 )

(Launching ) CPE for Teams (Complete solution for CPE compliance, content, LMS, and outsourced learning & development)

(Complete solution for CPE compliance, content, LMS, and outsourced learning & development) Hire Local Talent (Flat-fee recruitment services for U.S.-based talent) (Launching December 2024 )

(Flat-fee recruitment services for U.S.-based talent) (Launching ) Public Accounting Insights & Research (Complimentary insights and research for the public accounting community) (Launching December 2024 )

(Complimentary insights and research for the public accounting community) (Launching ) Tech, Cybersecurity & Managed IT Solutions (Launching June 2025 )

These services would be provided exclusively to CPA & accounting firms. At MYCPE ONE, the goal is to make this full suite of services accessible and affordable, providing a seamless, value-driven experience to their clients.

As of today, Entigrity has partnered with over 100 of the top 500 accounting firms and is supporting them with various strategic initiatives beyond traditional outsourcing. Through the merger, MYCPE ONE is set to empower 500+ firms to establish their own offshore operations via the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model through Captives. This would allow firms to create their own captive units, which would significantly improve their operational control and efficiency.

Scott Reams, Managing Partner at WSRP, praised the merger, stating, "Having worked with Entigrity, we've seen firsthand how their support extends beyond traditional outsourcing. Setting up our own captive units has dramatically improved our process efficiency and control. With MYCPE ONE, we expect even more integrated solutions that will benefit firms like ours."

Christopher F. Meshginpoosh, Managing Director at Kreischer Miller, added, "This merger is poised to bring transformative benefits to the accounting industry. MYCPE ONE's integrated offerings will provide firms with the tools and expertise they need, to serve clients more effectively."

Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, CEO and Co-Founder of MYCPE ONE, highlighted the tremendous potential of the merger: "With MYCPE ONE, our mission is to build an ecosystem that truly empowers CPA and accounting firms. Placing client-centricity at the heart of everything we do, our goal is to provide firms with a single, integrated dashboard that delivers a wide range of essential resources, enabling them to scale faster and deliver exceptional value to their clients."

About Entigrity

Entigrity is a leading provider of outsourcing, M&A advisory, and coaching services, exclusively serving accounting firms across the U.S. and Canada. With a skilled team of over 3,000 professionals operating out of India & Philippines and 40+ delivery centers in 18 cities, Entigrity has supported over 1,000 CPA and accounting firms. Headquartered in the U.S. and Canada, Entigrity has earned significant industry recognition, including awards such as 'Great Place to Work 2023/24' and 'KPO Organization of the Year 2024'. The company is also a strategic partner of respected organizations like Boomer Consulting, BDO Alliance USA, Abacus Alliance, and several other key accounting industry associations.

MYCPE ONE

MYCPE provides comprehensive CPE solutions for professionals holding designations like CPA, EA, CMA, CIA, CISA, CFE, CFP, HRCI designations, SHRM-CP & SCP and 100+ other designations, with approvals from regulatory bodies, such as NASBA, IRS, HRCI, SHRM, CFP Board, CTEC, TSCPA, NYSED, and more. Featuring 13,000 hours of content across 500+ subject areas created by over 700 expert contributors, MYCPE is the largest CPE platform, serving the accounting community of more than 250,000 professionals.

Now rebranded as MYCPE ONE, the aim is to empower CPA and accounting firms through a unified suite of services that are both convenient and affordable, supporting firms in delivering exceptional value to their clients.

