EntheoTech Bioscience Inc. Opens Flagship Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Clinic in Kelowna, BC.

KELOWNA, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - EntheoTech Bioscience Inc. ("EntheoTech"), a Canadian-based bioscience company providing Psychedelic Assisted Therapy to individuals with depression, anxiety, chronic pain, PTSD, and other mental health conditions, is pleased to announce the completion and opening of its new flagship clinic in Kelowna, BC.

Says CEO, Fraser Johnson, "The clinic represents a significant milestone as it is the first medical clinic to blend psychedelics with therapy in the Okanagan. We have worked tirelessly to create a space that reflects our values and provides our patients with a truly exceptional experience. I am incredibly proud of the team of practitioners we have assembled and the positive impact they are making in the lives of our patients."

Leading patient care is Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Francois Louw. Dr. Louw brings with him a wealth of experience as a Clinical Assistant Professor at UBC and founding member and treating physician at the Bill Nelems Pain & Research Centre, Canada's largest comprehensive pain clinic. "There is an urgent need for compassionate mental-health care that carefully balances new and traditional medicines in a safe setting, helping people recalibrate and change the trajectory of their lives," said Dr. Louw.

Kelowna is the first of four clinic locations EntheoTech will open in 2023. Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton clinics are planned to open by the end this year.

EntheoTech is launching the clinics under its EntheoMed brand. EntheoMed's intramuscular ketamine-assisted therapy is provided by a multidisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, psychotherapists, and psychedelic facilitators for an integrative wellness experience.

EntheoTech also researches and develops natural psilocybin formulas for reducing chronic pain, as well as alleviating mental-health conditions and opioid overuse. They focus on providing access to Psychedelic Assisted Therapy and integrative treatments for depression, chronic pain, and PTSD with Health Canada approved supply of Ketamine, Psilocybin, and MDMA.

For further information: Website: https://entheotech.ca/, CEO: [email protected], Media Relations: [email protected]