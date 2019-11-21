EnterWorks and Venzee Technologies Announce Partnership

EnterWorks Enable is a Multi-Domain Experience Management (MxM) platform, comprised of MDM, PIM, and Digital Asset Management (DAM), as well as portals for suppliers, sales and services. The platform is designed to provide trusted data and insights for industry P&L owners (e.g. product/category managers, heads of ecommerce, divisional presidents, etc.) as they craft compelling experiences with the support of their functional leads (marketing and merchandising, operations, sales, and supply chain) across brand manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

Both companies are among the fastest growing in their sectors and, in combination, provide a comprehensive solution for companies striving to keep pace with the digital transformations needed to maintain their share of wallet among brand-conscious and digitally enabled customers.

John Abrams, President and CEO of Venzee said: "We have been quickly expanding our retail integrations and are on track to hit our 2019 goal of connecting to the 250 largest retailers around the world. The EnterWorks platform, with its ability to enable our customers to better deliver differentiated experiences derived from our content sources, complements the capabilities of our intelligent platform in helping our customers and their trading partners compete on content."

"Our partner program incorporates globally recognized offerings that support the next generation leadership status of our MxM software platform," added Rick Chavie, General Manager of EnterWorks. "The EnterWorks' B2B2C model for experience management is predicated in enabling both internal and external customers, such as a sales associate or a consumer, with relevant offers. With Venzee, we are able to extend the reach of our platform to automate more distinct commerce endpoints in covering a landscape of brands and retailers serving digitally enabled customers."

About EnterWorks®, a Winshuttle Company

The EnterWorks Multi-Domain Master Experience Management (MxM) solution enables companies to acquire, master, manage, govern, and transform multi-domain experiences across their value chain into a competitive advantage for organizations of all sizes – from SMBs to global enterprises. Solutions offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Digital Asset Management, Golden Record Management, Data Stewardship, MDM Workflow & Business Process Enablement, Data Governance, Data Synchronization, Syndication & Integration, Digital Asset Management, Print Automation, and Self-Service Portals.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, HP Hood, Interline Brands, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, US Foods, and W.B. Mason. Learn more at http://www.enterworks.com.

About Venzee

Venzee is an intelligent content distribution solution that eliminates inefficiencies in the digital supply chain by delivering consumer-ready product information to retailers via a peer-to-peer network. Powered by our core technology, Mesh, Venzee automates content exchange workflows that increase margins and accelerates revenue. Through a suite of products, we provide customized solutions for enterprises of all sizes, meeting each client's desired level of sophistication and automation.

Venzee operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform, allowing flexibility for enterprise customers of all sizes wishing to improve their digital supply chain solutions.

To learn more about Venzee, visit venzee.com.

