Demand for custom fleet management solutions drives new openings in the U.S. and Canada.

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ -- Enterprise Fleet Management announced the official opening of five new locations across North America to support a growing client base. The fleet management business, which saw 12% growth in 2023, continues to expand its presence reaching a milestone of 700,000 vehicles on lease in March 2024.

With these five openings in Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio; Las Vegas, Nevada; New York City, New York; and Ottawa, Ontario, within the last 6 months, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of 60 locations in the United States and Canada.

Enterprise Fleet Management's Organic Growth Continues: Five New Locations Added to Provide Mobility Solutions

"Businesses, local municipalities, and service providers are looking for every opportunity to save time, budget, and resources. With a focus on growing their core business, many are outsourcing operations such as fleet management," said Brice Adamson, president at Enterprise Fleet Management. "We are well positioned to meet this growing demand with local hands-on fleet management services, backed by the infrastructure and expertise of one of the world's top providers of mobility offerings, Enterprise Mobility."

Each location is strategically placed to meet rising client demand and offer unique value in its specific city. Several of the new locations were established to support clients previously serviced out of nearby cities. These new local Enterprise Fleet Management locations help clients optimize their fleets to improve efficiency, achieve business objectives, and meet sustainability goals.

Enterprise Fleet Management is committed to setting itself apart in the mobility industry by leaning into its client-centric approach. Each client is assigned a local, dedicated client strategy manager who provides tailored fleet solutions based on an in-depth understanding of the client's priorities, local market dynamics, and potential impact on financial value, productivity, and brand image.

In addition to each client having a dedicated Client Strategy Manager, every Enterprise Fleet Management location includes a leadership team with a director of fleet management, fleet strategy manager, and finance manager who assists with fleet planning, remarketing of vehicles, credit underwriting, and fiduciary responsibilities.

"Thanks to Enterprise Mobility's promote-from-within culture, many Enterprise Fleet Management team members, including our CEO, began their careers in the Management Trainee Program. Throughout this program, trainees develop the essential skills required to manage a business while delivering exceptional customer service and building strong relationships with local business owners. As a result, leaders at Enterprise Fleet Management have gained unparalleled expertise in fleet management, cost savings, maintenance, and efficiency, further enabling them to provide the best-in-class service as trusted advisors," said Adamson.

Expanding Footprint to Serve Evolving Client Needs

Enterprise Fleet Management offers turnkey solutions, operating a network of fully staffed offices to provide full-service fleet management for companies, government agencies, and organizations, as well as for those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. The business is continuing to evaluate new locations based on demand.

The company also operates one of the nation's largest maintenance approval facilities, with more than 229 Automotive Service Excellence (ASE)-certified technicians, addressing more than 10,000 maintenance calls a day. Enterprise Fleet Management's National Service Department is a recipient of the ASE "Blue Seal of Excellence," a recognition it has received for an industry record of 28 consecutive years.

For more information about Enterprise Fleet Management, visit www.efleets.com.

About Enterprise Fleet Management

Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Fleet Management operates a network of more than 60 fully staffed offices in the U.S. and Canada. The business provides full-service fleet management for companies, government agencies, and organizations, as well as those seeking an alternative to employee reimbursement programs. Enterprise Fleet Management supplies most makes and models of cars, light- and medium-duty trucks, and service vehicles across North America. Enterprise Fleet Management and its affiliate, Enterprise Mobility, are a leading provider of mobility solutions. Combined, these businesses, which include car rental, fleet management, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales, and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, accounted for $35 billion in revenue and manages more than 2.3 million vehicles throughout the world in fiscal year 2023.

SOURCE Enterprise Fleet Management

For further information: For more information, contact: Chloe Caylor, Enterprise Fleet Management, [email protected]