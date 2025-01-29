Ensuring long-term predictable public transit funding for the Regional Municipality of Niagara with over $35 million through the Canada Public Transit Fund

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines, Jim Bradley, Niagara Regional Chair, and Mat Siscoe, Mayor of St. Catharines and the chair of the Niagara Transit Commission, announced a federal investment of more than $35 million in transit funding for the Regional Municipality of Niagara, providing predictable and long-term funding.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, the Regional Municipality of Niagara's transit authority, Niagara Region Transit, will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to over $35 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the Region's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Quotes

"We are committed to building high quality and affordable public transit, and this new long-term funding will make a big difference."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable and accessible public transit is essential for building strong communities and a thriving local economy. This long-term investment will ensure Niagara residents have access to safe, modern, and efficient transit options that connect them to work, school, and essential services—helping our region grow while making transit a more sustainable choice."

Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for St. Catharines

"With over $35 million in annual funding through the new Canada Public Transit Fund, the federal government is securing long-term, predictable support for public transit in Niagara. This investment will alleviate the financial burden on property taxpayers to strengthen local transit infrastructure, making it easier for residents to connect with jobs, services, and their communities."

Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, and Member of Parliament for Niagara

"This funding boost is a welcome investment in Niagara's future. For years now, all of Niagara has been unified in recognizing the importance of a robust, efficient and well-connected transit network, which is why Niagara's municipalities came together to create the Niagara Transit Commission in 2022. From students travelling to campus, to businesses bringing in employees, to seniors getting to medical appointments, so many in our community rely on a robust transit system that services all of Niagara, and this funding will ensure that Niagara Transit can continue to serve the evolving needs of our residents now, and into the future."

Jim Bradley, Niagara Regional Chair

"The Baseline Funding stream of the Canadian Public Transit Fund is an important federal investment that will contribute significantly to the capital priorities identified in our upcoming Master Plan and Fleet Electrification Strategy. Long-term, stable and predictable funding is vital for the health of transit in Niagara and across Canada as demand continues to grow. We look forward to continuing to work with our federal partners to realize the potential for transit in Niagara."

Mat Siscoe, Mayor of St. Catharines and the chair of the Niagara Transit Commission

Quick Facts

The Regional Municipality of Niagara will receive $35,659,510 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding. The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

