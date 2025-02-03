HAMILTON, ON, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain, and Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton, announced a federal investment of more than $62 million in transit funding for Hamilton, providing predictable and long-term funding.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream and the City of Hamilton's transit division, the Hamilton Street Railway, will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to over $62 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the City's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

"We are committed to building high quality and affordable public transit, and this new long-term funding will make a big difference."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By investing in transit infrastructure, we're not just improving mobility – we're building the foundation for vibrant, sustainable communities where Canadians can live, work, and thrive, all while reducing our environmental impact for future generations."

Lisa Hepfner, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Member of Parliament for Hamilton Mountain

"Over $62 million in funding through the Canada Public Transit Fund will provide Hamilton with a stable source of public transit funding. This investment will provide Hamiltonians with reliable, accessible, and safe public transit for commuting to work, school, home, or elsewhere."

Chad Collins, Member of Parliament for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek

"I am thrilled with today's announcement and thank our partners in the federal government for this continued investment in our community. This investment will ensure the City of Hamilton's commitment to providing a public transit system that is inclusive, accessible, and sustainable is realized; and supports our efforts as we implement a redesigned transit network that will see an expansion – and enhancement of our service. This will make it easier for Hamiltonians to get to places that matter most – getting to work or school, visiting family and friends, going shopping, or getting to appointments"

Her Worship Andrea Horwath, Mayor of the City of Hamilton

"The HSR is pleased to have the certainty that this funding announcement provides. Knowing what funds are available to us for the next decade allows us to plan more effectively, maintain a state of good repair for our fleet and continue to improve transit frequency for our customers."

Maureen Cosyn Heath, Director of Transit, City of Hamilton

The City of Hamilton will receive $62,123,260 over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding.

will receive over ten years from 2026 to 2036. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of capital plans and the signing of funding agreements with all recipients of Baseline funding. The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

