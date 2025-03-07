DIEPPE, NB, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - By working closely with its partners across Canada, the federal government is ensuring that more Canadians will be able to live near public transit, connecting them to jobs, services, and their communities.

Today, Minister Dominic LeBlanc, Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Deputy Mayor Ernest Thibodeau, and Mayor Dawn Arnold announced a federal investment of more than $11.5 million in transit funding for Dieppe and Moncton's transit systems, providing predictable and long-term funding.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, the cities of Dieppe and Moncton will receive a combined annual funding allocation amounting to over $11.5 million over ten years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize the cities' public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

This investment, beginning in 2026 until 2036, will help increase the housing supply and affordability as part of complete, transit-oriented communities, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Quotes

"Investing in public transportation not only makes the daily commute easier and more accessible for residents, it also reduces emissions, expands housing options and strengthens community ties. Today's announcement of long-term, high-quality and affordable public transit solutions will have a positive impact on our communities for decades to come."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Reliable and predictable transit funding is a game changer for the people of Dieppe and Moncton. It means our communities will be better connected, giving residents a more dependable way to get where they need to go."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe

"As our city grows, access to public transit is more important than ever. Thanks to this investment from the federal government, we can continue to improve the performance of our network and meet the growing travel needs of our residents. With a goal of one car per household, Dieppe is reducing its collective environmental footprint through optimized public transit service. Thank you to the Government of Canada for its support in developing a transportation network that reflects the needs and expectations of our community."

Yvon Lapierre, Mayor of the City of Dieppe

"Codiac Transpo has experienced incredible growth over the past several years. We urgently need to both replace aging transit infrastructure and expand our fleet to accommodate the needs of our residents. This funding is welcome support that will help ensure this critical service is sustainable in our community."

Her Worship Dawn Arnold, Mayor of the City of Moncton

Quick Facts

The City of Dieppe will receive $1,656,670 over ten years from 2026 to 2036 and the City of Moncton will receive $9,863,450 over the same timeframe. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between each recipient of Baseline funding and Canada .

will receive over ten years from 2026 to 2036 and the will receive over the same timeframe. Federal funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between each recipient of Baseline funding and . The Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has committed over $30 billion for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country.

for public transit and active transportation projects. These historic investments have resulted in close to 2000 projects across the country. Starting in 2026-27, the CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year in permanent funding that will respond to local needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments through three streams: Metro-Region Agreements offer a new way for the federal government, provinces and municipalities to collaborate together. These agreements will support the long-term development of public transit infrastructure in large urban areas. Through these agreements, the federal government will allocate funding and work with our partners to support the planning and construction of public transit. This funding is about promoting liveable communities with accessible public transit and attainable housing. Baseline Funding will deliver on the federal government's commitment to provide stable, predictable support that communities with existing transit systems across Canada are seeking for routine capital investments, expansion, and state of good repair projects. Targeted Funding will provide support targeting specific public transit projects, including active transportation, rural and remote transit, and transit solutions in Indigenous communities, as well as electrifying public transit and school transportation. Targeted funding will be delivered through periodic calls for applications that will enable the federal government to adapt to evolving priorities and community needs.

The new Fund also provides tangible solutions on how to best leverage transit investments to support housing and environmental objectives, particularly in large metropolitan areas. Climate resilience, social inclusion, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and considering how local transit systems impact housing supply are now integral parts of regional planning.

