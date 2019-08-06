Ensign Energy Services Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - This news release contains "forward-looking information and statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. For a full disclosure of the forward-looking information and statements and the risks to which they are subject, see the "Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" later in this news release. This news release contains references to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and accordingly, may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The non-GAAP measures included in this news release should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, the IFRS measure from which they are derived or to which they are compared. See "Non-GAAP Measures" later in this news release.

OVERVIEW

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $377.7 million, an increase of 44 percent from revenue for the second quarter of 2018 of $263.1 million. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $823.0 million, an increase of 58 percent from revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of $521.5 million.

Net loss attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 was $31.7 million ($0.20 per common share) compared to a net loss of $36.7 million ($0.23 per common share) for the second quarter of 2018. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $53.9 million ($0.34 per common share), compared to net loss of $63.4 million ($0.40 per common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company acquired 89.3 percent of Trinidad Drilling Ltd. ("Trinidad"), the largest acquisition in the Company's history (the "Trinidad Acquisition"), ultimately adding 68 drilling rigs in Canada, 66 in the United States and one internationally. The acquisition included a 60 percent interest in Trinidad Drilling International ("TDI"), which is a joint venture with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company, which served to expand the Company's geographic footprint with the addition of three new countries of operation (Bahrain, Kuwait and Mexico). During the first quarter of 2019, the Company acquired the remaining 10.7 percent of Trinidad shares. Results for the first six months of 2019 were materially impacted by the Trinidad Acquisition, notably through increased activity levels due to the increase in rig fleet, expanded customer base and additional exposure in the United States market.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $100.4 million ($0.63 per common share) in the second quarter of 2019, 89 percent higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million ($0.34 per common share) in the second quarter of 2018. For the first six months of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $215.9 million ($1.37 per common share), $110.5 million higher than Adjusted EBITDA of $105.4 million ($0.67 per common share) in the first six months of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 was primarily attributed to higher activity levels in the current period, effective cost control in operations, and the realization of synergies, largely resulting from the Trinidad Acquisition.

Funds flow from operations decreased 10 percent to $43.1 million ($0.27 per common share) in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $47.8 million ($0.31 per common share) in the second quarter of the prior year. Funds flow from operations increased 27 percent to $129.4 million ($0.82 per common share) in the first six months of 2019 compared to $101.7 million ($0.65 per common share) in the first six months of the prior year.

Operating days were higher in each of the Company's Canada and United States divisions in the second quarter of 2019 when compared to the second quarter in 2018, due in large part to the Trinidad Acquisition, while the international division's operating days were lower due to reduced activity in the Company's Venezuela operations.

A year-over-year strengthening of the United States dollar against the Canadian dollar positively impacted United States and international financial results on translation to Canadian dollars. The average United States exchange rate was $1.34 for the first six months of 2019 (2018 - $1.28) versus the Canadian dollar.

Working capital at June 30, 2019 was a surplus of $182.8 million, compared to a deficit of $156.2 million at December 31, 2018. This increase in working capital was largely due to the repayment of US $200.0 million Ensign senior unsecured notes (the "Ensign Notes") and the repayment of the Trinidad credit facility (the "Trinidad Facility") of $98.0 million, which had been classified as short term at December 31, 2018. The Company's available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowings under its bank credit facilities of $166.0 million at June 30, 2019. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company issued US $700.0 million of Senior Notes due 2024 bearing interest of 9.25%, and proceeds from these Senior Notes combined with cash on hand were used to retire the Company's US $700.0 million senior loan.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data and operating information)



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Revenue 377,692

263,061

44

822,950

521,521

58 Adjusted EBITDA 1 100,359

53,064

89

215,889

105,358

nm Adjusted EBITDA per common share 1





















Basic $ 0.63

$ 0.34

85

$ 1.37

$ 0.67

nm Diluted $ 0.63

$ 0.34

85

$ 1.37

$ 0.67

nm Net loss (31,711)

(36,697)

15

(53,920)

(63,379)

16 Net loss per common share





















Basic $ (0.20)

$ (0.23)

13

$ (0.34)

$ (0.40)

15 Diluted $ (0.20)

$ (0.23)

13

$ (0.34)

$ (0.40)

15 Cash provided by operating activities 47,908

19,306

nm

99,778

39,304

nm Funds flow from operations 43,067

47,808

(10)

129,378

101,715

27 Funds flow from operations per common share





















Basic $ 0.27

$ 0.31

(13)

$ 0.82

$ 0.65

26 Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.31

(13)

$ 0.82

$ 0.65

26 Total debt, net of cash 1,622,923

748,609

117

1,622,923

748,609

117 Weighted average common shares - basic (000s) 158,229

156,733

1

157,656

156,868

1 Weighted average common shares - diluted (000s) 158,290

156,889

1

157,716

157,032

— Drilling 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Number of rigs





















Canada 2, 3 118

56

nm

118

56

nm United States 2 134

67

nm

134

67

nm International 2, 4 42

43

(2)

42

43

(2) Operating days 3,5





















Canada 3 1,317

830

59

4,378

2,781

57 United States 6,451

3,228

nm

13,108

6,133

nm International 4 1,195

1,425

(16)

2,524

2,783

(9) Well Servicing 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Number of rigs





















Canada 55

62

(11)

55

62

(11) United States 47

44

7

47

44

7 Operating hours





















Canada 10,700

13,359

(20)

23,498

30,084

(22) United States 28,960

28,722

1

57,325

51,128

12

1. Refer to Adjusted EBITDA calculation in Non-GAAP Measures 2. Total rigs: Canada - 135, United States - 152, International - 47 (2018: Canada - 69, United States - 85, International - 46) 3. Excludes coring rigs. 4. Includes workover rigs. 5. Defined as contract drilling days, between spud to rig release.

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $377.7 million , a 44 percent increase from the second quarter of 2018 revenue of $263.1 million .

, a 44 percent increase from the second quarter of 2018 revenue of . Revenue by geographic area:

Canada - $50.6 million , 14 percent of total;

- , 14 percent of total;

United States - $261.4 million , 69 percent of total; and

- , 69 percent of total; and

International - $65.7 million , 17 percent of total.

, 17 percent of total. Canadian drilling recorded 1,317 operating days in the second quarter of 2019, a 59 percent increase from 830 operating days in the second quarter of 2018. Canadian well servicing recorded 10,700 operating hours in the second quarter of 2019, a 20 percent decrease from 13,359 operating hours in the second quarter of 2018.

United States drilling recorded 6,451 operating days in the second quarter of 2019, up from 3,228 operating days in the second quarter of 2018. United States well servicing recorded 28,960 operating hours in the second quarter of 2019, a one percent increase from 28,722 operating hours in the second quarter of 2018.

drilling recorded 6,451 operating days in the second quarter of 2019, up from 3,228 operating days in the second quarter of 2018. well servicing recorded 28,960 operating hours in the second quarter of 2019, a one percent increase from 28,722 operating hours in the second quarter of 2018. International drilling recorded 1,195 operating days in the second quarter of 2019, a 16 percent decrease from 1,425 operating days recorded in second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $100.4 million , an 89 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $53.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

, an 89 percent increase from Adjusted EBITDA of for the second quarter of 2018. Funds flow from operations for the second quarter of 2019 decreased 10 percent to $43.1 million from $47.8 million in second quarter of the prior year.

from in second quarter of the prior year. On April 10, 2019 the Company issued US $700.0 million of Senior Notes due 2024 bearing interest of 9.25%. Interest is payable thereon semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each calendar year and the Senior Notes mature April 15, 2024 . The net proceeds of the offering of the Senior Notes and cash on hand were used to repay all loans outstanding under the Company's US $700.0 million senior loan.

the Company issued US of Senior Notes due 2024 bearing interest of 9.25%. Interest is payable thereon semi-annually in arrears on and of each calendar year and the Senior Notes mature . The net proceeds of the offering of the Senior Notes and cash on hand were used to repay all loans outstanding under the Company's US senior loan. Capital expenditures excluding the proceeds from sale of the Company's Testing and Wireline assets and other assets for the second quarter of 2019 were $31.90 million , of which $6.7 million was funded by customers. Net capital expenditures for the calendar year 2019 excluding the proceeds from the sale of the Company's Testing and Wireline assets that will be funded by the Company remains targeted at $102 million .

, of which was funded by customers. Net capital expenditures for the calendar year 2019 excluding the proceeds from the sale of the Company's Testing and Wireline assets that will be funded by the Company remains targeted at . On April 30, 2019 the Company completed the asset sale of the Company's Testing and Wireline assets in Canada and the United States for cash proceeds of $24.0 million . The transaction resulted in a gain of $9.8 million before taxes.

the Company completed the asset sale of the Company's Testing and Wireline assets in and for cash proceeds of . The transaction resulted in a gain of before taxes. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company made Credit Facility payments of $110.0 million and purchased for cancellation US $18.5 million face value of Senior Notes.

and purchased for cancellation US face value of Senior Notes. The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to be payable on October 3, 2019 to all Common Shareholders of record as of September 19, 2019 . The dividend is pursuant to the quarterly dividend policy adopted by the Company, under which eligible shareholders are able to participate in the Company Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), if elected. DRIP participants will receive a five percent premium in the form of a share dividend. Pursuant to subsection 89(1) of the Canadian Income Tax Act ("ITA"), the dividend being paid is designated as an eligible dividend, as defined in subsection 89(1) of the ITA.

Ensign's President and COO Bob Geddes stated:

"The integration of Trinidad into Ensign has now been largely completed with the full amalgamation taking place on April 1, 2019. We continue to focus on realizing the previously announced $40 million of cost savings which primarily relate to the elimination of duplicate costs and facilities. These savings are starting to be seen in our General and Administrative costs which has seen a reduction in our G&A costs as a percentage of revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.6 percent from 4.3 percent for the same period in the prior year. In addition, these savings and operational synergies have reduced our operating expenses increasing our margins. We are also in the process of listing duplicate or redundant real estate for sale, with targeted proceeds of $50 million expected in the next 6 to 18 months, depending on market conditions.

We continue to focus on the balance sheet and in the second quarter of 2019, we reduced our drawings on our Credit Facility by $110 million and as of August 6, 2019 we have purchased for cancellation US $28 million face value of our Senior Notes representing 4% of the total outstanding. At the end of the quarter we were able to generate liquidity of $166 million which consists of cash on hand of $39.7 million and availability on our Credit Facility of $126.1 million. Our net debt reduction for the year 2019 is targeted to be in excess of $100 million.

Ensign currently has its "Edge Controls" technology deployed on 45 rigs earning between $750 - $900 per day depending on the application. Ensign is targeting to deploy new Edge Controls now on the Trinidad acquired rigs at the rate of one every month and building up infrastructure to be able to deploy two per month. In addition, Ensign is beta testing one of our AC rigs with a new rig automation system that will essentially solve the last piece of the AI puzzle between live directional drilling guidance (Ensign's Criterion Directional Guidance System) and machine control where a control loop is making decisions powered by machine learning both at the rig and in the cloud. This basically lets you drill the most efficient wellbore where the rig guides itself automatically to stay on path.

In keeping with the Company's drive for improved operational and environmental performance, Rig 162 in our United States operations completed its successful test of new "hybrid rig technology", powered by natural gas generators and a BESS ("battery energy storage system"). The rig's performance confirmed numerous improvements, including between 15-25% less CO2, an 80% reduction in NOx emissions and a 90% reduction in particulate matter emissions when compared to an equivalent diesel rig. Other benefits include a 20% reduction in fuel cost, superior power transitioning and a significant reduction in maintenance requirements."

REVENUE AND OILFIELD SERVICES EXPENSE



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30







($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Revenue





















Canada 50,598

45,473

11

157,020

119,285

32 United States 261,382

148,088

77

534,978

273,591

96 International 65,712

69,500

(5)

130,952

128,645

2 Total revenue 377,692

263,061

44

822,950

521,521

58 Oilfield services expense 267,917

198,255

35

585,605

393,620

49

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $377.7 million, an increase of 44 percent from the second quarter of 2018 of $263.1 million. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $823.0 million, a 58 percent increase from the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The Company has continued to show increased activity and revenue as a result of the Trinidad Acquisition and relatively stable ongoing operations despite volatile commodity pricing to date in 2019, while reducing operating costs on a per day basis. The financial results from the Company's United States and international operations were positively impacted on currency translation, as the United States dollar strengthened relative to the Canadian dollar in the first six months of 2019, which offset the impact of some of the revenue rate decreases experienced during the past several months.

CANADIAN OILFIELD SERVICES

Revenue increased 11 percent to $50.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $45.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The Company recorded revenue of $157.0 million in Canada for the six months ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 32 percent from $119.3 million recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Canadian revenues accounted for 14 percent of the Company's total revenue in the second quarter of 2019, (2018 - 17 percent) and 19 percent (2018 - 23 percent) for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

The Company's Canadian drilling operations recorded 1,317 operating days in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 830 operating days for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of 59 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded 4,378 operating days compared to 2,781 drilling days for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of 57 percent. Canadian well servicing hours decreased by 20 percent to 10,700 operating hours in the second quarter of 2019 compared to 13,359 operating hours in the corresponding period of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, well servicing hours decreased by 22 percent to 23,498 operating hours compared with 30,084 operating hours for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

The overall increase in activity levels for the quarter and first half of 2019, compared to equivalent periods in 2018 is a result of adding 68 rigs from the Trinidad Acquisition. The increase in activity is offset by lower revenue rates realized in 2019 to date due to continuing challenges to commodity prices in the Canadian market, combined with seasonal demand impacting rig mix in the second quarter of 2019.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company transferred one ADR® drilling rig from Canada to the United States, decommissioned one drilling rig and decommissioned three service rigs in Canada.

UNITED STATES OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's United States operations recorded revenue of $261.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 77 percent from the $148.1 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, revenue of $535.0 million was recorded, an increase of 96 percent from the $273.6 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. The Company's United States operations accounted for 69 percent of the Company's revenue in the second quarter of 2019 (2018 - 42 percent) and 65 percent of the Company's revenue in the first six months of 2019 (2018 - 52 percent).

Drilling rig operating days increased to 6,451 operating days in the second quarter of 2019 from 3,228 operating days in the second quarter of 2018, and to 13,108 operating days in first six months of 2019 from 6,133 operating days in the first six months of 2018. Well servicing activity expressed in operating hours, increased by one percent in the second quarter of 2019 to 28,960 operating hours from 28,722 operating hours in the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 well servicing activity increased 12 percent to 57,325 operating hours from 51,128 operating hours in the first six months of 2018.

Activity levels and revenues for the Company's United States operations were positively impacted by the addition of the Trinidad rigs to the fleet. Revenues were also impacted by a strengthening of the United States dollar versus the Canadian dollar, when compared to the six months ending June 30, 2018.

During the six months of 2019, the Company transferred one ADR® drilling rig from Canada to the United States and deployed a new service rig in the United States to meet increasing demand.

INTERNATIONAL OILFIELD SERVICES

The Company's international operations recorded revenue of $65.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a five percent decrease from the $69.5 million recorded in the corresponding period of the prior year. International revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019, increased two percent to $131.0 million from $128.6 million recorded in the six months ended June 30, 2018. The Company's international operations contributed 17 percent of the total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 (2018 - 26 percent) and 16 percent of the Company's revenue in the first six months of 2019 (2018 - 25 percent).

International operating days for the three months ended June 30, 2019, totaled 1,195 operating days compared to 1,425 operating days in the same period of 2018, a decrease of 16 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, international operating days totaled 2,524 operating days compared to 2,783 operating days for the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of nine percent.

Activity levels were lower for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 in the Company's Latin America operations due to reduced activity in Venezuela where operating rigs were reduced from four active drilling rigs to two active drilling rigs, offset by strengthening activity in the Australian operations. The overall decrease in activity was offset by higher revenue rates, leading to a six percent decrease in revenue for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the similar period of 2018, and a two percent increase for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The lower activity was also offset by strengthening United States dollar year-over-year in the first six months of 2019, versus the Canadian dollar, compared to the same period of 2018.

JOINT VENTURE

As part of the Trinidad Acquisition during fourth quarter, 2018, Ensign acquired a 60 percent ownership in Trinidad Drilling International ("TDI"), a joint venture with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company. TDI has five rigs and operates rigs in Bahrain, Mexico and Kuwait. The Company owns 60 percent of the shares of TDI and each parties have equal voting rights.

Amounts below are presented at 100 percent of the TDI operations, as included in its statement of operations and comprehensive income (loss):



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Revenue 13,179

—

nm

23,383

—

nm Net income 3,868

—

nm

1,161

—

nm Drilling operating days 82

—

nm

205

—

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, TDI recorded revenue of $13.2 million (2018 - $nil). For three months ended June 30, 2019, TDI operating days totaled 82 (2018 - $nil).

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, TDI recorded revenue of $23.4 million (2018 - $nil). For the six months ended June 30, 2019, TDI operating days totaled 205 (2018 - $nil).

DEPRECIATION



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Depreciation 89,030

100,469

(11)

177,197

199,044

(11)

Depreciation expense totaled $89.0 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $100.5 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 11 percent. Depreciation expense for the six months of 2019 decreased by 11 percent to $177.2 million compared with $199.0 million for the six months of 2018. In the first quarter of 2019, due to the Trinidad Acquisition, the Company reviewed the makeup of and the age of its drilling rig fleet and equipment and determined that based on age, specification and type of recertifications that were taking place, that the useful life estimates previously used did not appropriately represent the useful life of this equipment. On this basis the Company believes the new useful life estimates for its equipment accurately reflect the future economic benefits related to these assets. These adjustments were applied prospectively and, as such, have caused a decrease in depreciation expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to similar periods in the previous year.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change General and administrative 15,978

11,742

36

30,015

22,543

33 % of revenue 4.2

4.5





3.6

4.3





General and administrative expense increased 36 percent to $16.0 million (4.2 percent of revenue) for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $11.7 million (4.5 percent of revenue) for the second quarter of 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, general and administrative expense totaled $30.0 million (3.6 percent of revenue) compared to $22.5 million (4.3 percent of revenue) for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in total general and administrative expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 is due primarily to the Trinidad Acquisition. However, synergies and savings realized from the Trinidad Acquisition have led to a decrease in general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue. The Company continues to focus on initiatives to manage costs and realize further acquisition cost savings.

RESTRUCTURING COSTS



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Restructuring costs 915

—

nm

9,397

—

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

Restructuring costs totaled $0.9 million or the second quarter of 2019, which includes one-time severance cost of $0.4 million (2018 - $nil). For the six months ended June 30, 2019 restructuring costs were $9.4 million, which includes one-time severance cost of $7.3 million (2018 - $nil).

GAIN ON ASSET SALE



Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Gain on asset sale (9,824)

—

nm

(9,824)

—

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

On April 30, 2019 the Company completed the asset sale of its Testing and Wireline assets in Canada and the United States for cash proceeds of $24.0 million. The transaction resulted in a gain of $9.8 million (2018 - $nil) before taxes.

INTEREST EXPENSE



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Interest expense 40,009

9,198

nm

76,355

19,392

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

Interest was incurred on the Company's $900.0 million global revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility"), US $700.0 million Senior Notes, $37.0 million subordinate convertible debenture (the "Debentures"), capital lease obligations, and on prior debt instruments until they were repaid during the period. Also included in interest expense is the amortization of deferred financing costs, associated with the refinancing the Company's debt largely due to the Trinidad Acquisition, which totaled $6.3 million and $8.5 million respectively for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (2018 - $0.8 million and $1.2 million respectively).

Interest expense increased by $30.8 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase to the overall interest rate and total debt incurred to fund the Trinidad Acquisition. The negative translational impact on United States dollar-denominated debt due to a strengthened United States dollar versus the Canadian dollar, also impacted interest expense for the quarter.

Interest expense increased by $57.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as a result of an increase to the overall interest rate and total debt incurred to fund the Trinidad Acquisition.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE AND OTHER (GAINS) LOSS



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Foreign exchange and other (gains) loss (2,627)

(8,801)

(70)

7,733

(23,253)

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

Included in this amount is the impact of foreign currency fluctuations in the Company's subsidiaries that have functional currencies other than the Canadian dollar.

INCOME TAXES



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Current income tax 460

617

(25)

901

1,961

(54) Deferred income tax 9,242

(13,162)

nm

(2,451)

(29,683)

(92) Total income tax 9,702

(12,545)

nm

(1,550)

(27,722)

(94) Effective income tax rate (%) 44.1

25.5

73

2.8

30.4

(91)

nm - calculation not meaningful

The effective income tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was 44.1 percent compared to 25.5 percent for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 2.8 percent compared with 30.4 percent for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The effective tax rate in the first six months of the current year was lower than the effective tax rate in the first six months of 2018 due to the impact of the provincial income tax rate reduction in Alberta, Canada, changes in the hybrid interest deductibility in the United States and the impact of foreign tax rates.

FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS AND WORKING CAPITAL

($ thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Funds flow from operations 43,067

47,808

(10)

129,378

101,715

27 Funds flow from operations per

share $0.27

$0.31

(13)

$ 0.82

$ 0.65

26 Working capital (deficit) 1 182,813

(156,223)

nm

182,813

(156,223)

nm

1 Comparative figure as of December 31, 2018

During the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $43.1 million ($0.27 per common share) compared to funds flow from operations of $47.8 million ($0.31 per common share) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of 10 percent. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company generated funds flow from operations of $129.4 million ($0.82 per common share) an increase of 27 percent from $101.7 million ($0.65 per common share) for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in funds flow from operations for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods of 2018 is due to increased activity levels due to the Trinidad Acquisition, combined with the stronger United States dollar in 2019.

At June 30, 2019 the Company's working capital was a surplus of $182.8 million, compared to a working capital deficit of $156.2 million at December 31, 2018. The increase in working capital in the first six months of 2019, was mainly related to the repayment of US $200.0 million Ensign Notes and the $98.0 million Trinidad Facility in the first quarter of 2019. Existing revolving credit facilities provide for total borrowings of $900.0 million, of which $126.1 million was undrawn and available at June 30, 2019

INVESTING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended June 30



Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Purchase of property and equipment (31,912)

(22,979)

39

(73,278)

(39,455)

86 Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment 27,898

1,138

nm

29,620

2,168

nm Acquisition of minority interest —

—

nm

(49,214)

—

nm Net change in non-cash working capital (5,426)

9,516

nm

11,000

10,314

7 Cash used in investing activities (9,440)

(12,325)

(23)

(81,872)

(26,973)

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

Net purchases of property and equipment for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $4.0 million (2018 - $21.8 million). Net purchases of property and equipment during the first six months of 2019 totaled $43.7 million (2018 - $37.3 million). The purchase of property and equipment relates predominantly to maintenance capital for certain drilling rigs, rig upgrades, and construction of one new service rig for deployment in the United States.

FINANCING ACTIVITIES



Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ thousands) 2019

2018

% change

2019

2018

% change Proceeds from long-term debt 998,265

—

nm

2,224,231

—

nm Repayments of long-term debt (1,099,564)

(5,736)

nm

(2,252,107)

(8,744)

nm Lease obligation principle repayments (2,357)

—

nm

(3,616)

—

nm Purchase of shares held in trust 553

(223)

nm

(523)

(513)

2 Issuance of convertible debenture —

11,050

nm

—

37,000

nm Dividends (11,588)

(18,849)

(39)

(30,437)

(37,698)

(19) Net change in non-cash working

capital (3,329)

(3,035)

10

4,390

(296)

nm Cash used in financing activities (118,020)

(16,793)

nm

(58,062)

(10,251)

nm

nm - calculation not meaningful

The Company's available bank facilities consist of a $900.0 million secured Bank Facility, which matures November 26, 2021, of which $126.1 million was available and undrawn as at June 30, 2019. In addition, the Company also has available to it a US $50 million secured letter of credit facility, of which US $9.9 million was available as at June 30, 2019.

As at June 30, 2019 the Company had $4.9 million (2018 - $11.3 million) outstanding cash collateralized letters of credit, used in the normal course of business.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company issued US $700.0 million of Senior Notes due 2024 bearing interest of 9.25%. The net proceeds of the Senior Notes offering and cash on hand were used to repay all outstanding loans under the Company's US $700.0 million senior loan. The Senior Notes are callable on or after April 15, 2021 at 104.625%, April 15, 2022 at 102.313% and April 15, 2023 and thereafter at 100%. The Company's blended interest rate on its outstanding debt for the year will be approximately 7.0 %. The go forward capital structure consisting of the Bank Facility and the Senior Notes allows the Company to utilize funds flow generated to reduce debt in the near term with greater flexibility than a more non-callable weighted capital structure.

The Company may at any time and from time to time acquire Senior Notes for cancellation by means of open market purchases, negotiated transactions or otherwise. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company purchased US $18.5 million of Senior Notes with a further US $9.5 million purchased subsequent to the second quarter of 2019.

The Board of Directors of the Company has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.12 per common share to be payable on October 3, 2019 to all Common Shareholders of record as of September 19, 2019. The dividend is pursuant to the quarterly dividend policy adopted by the Company, under which eligible shareholders are able to participate in the Company DRIP, if elected. DRIP participants will receive a five percent premium in the form of a share dividend. Pursuant to subsection 89(1) of the ITA, the dividend being paid is designated as an eligible dividend, as defined in subsection 89(1) of the ITA.

NEW BUILDS AND MAJOR RETROFITS

The Company continues to focus on innovative strategies to address the technical demands of our customers. One new build ADR® is scheduled to be deployed in the third quarter of 2019 to our international operations. The new ADR® is being constructed using various component from the Company's spare capital inventory.

During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company:

transferred one ADR ® drilling rig from Canada to the United States ,

drilling rig from to , deployed one new service rig in the United States ,

, moved five under-utilized drilling rigs into its reserve fleet, and decommissioned one drilling rig and seven service rigs in Canada .

OUTLOOK

Industry Overview

With the oil and natural gas industry's continued focus on generating free cash flow and debt reductions, the outlook for the oilfield services industry remains generally unchanged for 2019. Oilfield service companies and their customers continue to experience significant commodity price volatility. Growing geopolitical tensions have reinforced the uncertainty and conservatism within the oil and natural gas industry. During the second quarter, the oil and natural gas industry saw West Texas Intermediate prices fluctuate from the mid US $60's to the low US $50's with the volatility expected to continue with Middle East tensions continuing to be a variable factor. With this continued uncertainty and conservatism, the Company continues to focus on reducing its cost structure, targeting a realization of in excess of annualized cost savings of $40.0 million from the Trinidad Acquisition and the reduction of net debt for the remainder of the year.

Canadian Activity

The re-approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion by the Federal Government delivered a modest improvement in Canadian market sentiment. The impact of this expansion will not be felt for a few years as take-away capacity is still constraining Canadian supply and pricing. The wet weather in June and July also negatively impacted the reactivation of drilling rigs in Western Canada. Customers are cautious with capital budgets and it is expected this caution will continue for the remainder of the year.

Of our 118 marketed Canadian drilling rigs, approximately 36 percent are engaged under term contracts, with approximately 77 percent of the contracted rigs having a remaining contract term of six months or longer.

United States Activity

The drilling rig count in the United States has continued to drop with a quarter over quarter reduction of approximately six percent. We expect the drilling rig count will remain relatively flat or decline slightly for the remainder of the year. Day rates continue to be flat to down slightly from the end of 2018 and are expected to remain flat until the drilling rig count begins to increase.



Of our 134 marketed United States drilling rigs, approximately 57 percent are contracted, with approximately 36 percent of the contracted rigs having a remaining contract term of six months or longer.

International Activity

As stated in the previous quarterly outlook, Australia will continue to be an important growth area for the Company as the incremental drilling rigs contracted in Q4, 2018 commence operations in 2019. Latin American operations have remained steady from Q1, 2019 levels and are expected to remain steady for the remainder of the year. Activity in the Middle East will increase with the award of two contracts in Bahrain for one wholly owned drilling rig and one 60 percent owned TDI joint venture drilling rig. In addition, the two 60 percent TDI owned rigs in Kuwait have commenced operations and will remain active with long term contracts.

Of our 47 marketed international drilling rigs including the joint venture drilling rigs, approximately 51 percent are contracted, with approximately 75 percent of the contracted rigs having a remaining contract term of six months or longer.

RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

This document contains forward-looking statements based upon current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, political, economic and market conditions, crude oil and natural gas prices, foreign currency fluctuations, weather conditions, the Company's defense of lawsuits and the ability of oil and gas companies to pay accounts receivable balances and raise capital or other unforeseen conditions which could impact on the use of the services supplied by the Company. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties that face the Company and the industry in which it operates, refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our current Management's Discussion & Analysis and the section titled "Risk Factors" in our current Annual Information Form.

CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call will be held to discuss the Company's second quarter 2019 results at 2:00 p.m. MDT (4:00 p.m. EDT) on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. The conference call number is 1-647-427-7450 (in Toronto) or 1-888-231-8191 (outside Toronto). A taped recording will be available until August 13, 2019 by dialing 1-416-849-0833 (in Toronto) or 1-855-859-2056 (outside Toronto) and entering the reservation number 1087636. A live broadcast may be accessed through the Company's web site at www.ensignenergy.com .

Ensign Energy Services Inc. is an international oilfield services contractor and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

June 30

2019

December 31

2018 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Assets







Current Assets







Cash

$ 39,705

$ 84,823 Accounts receivable

325,929

351,596 Inventories, investments, prepaid and other

49,381

58,175 Asset held for sale

18,806

18,806 Income taxes receivable

1,860

1,994 Total current assets

435,681

515,394 Property and equipment

3,004,467

3,201,704 Deferred income taxes

111,186

99,054 Investment in joint ventures

165,913

177,010 Total assets

$ 3,717,247

$ 3,993,162









Liabilities







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable and accruals

$ 233,508

$ 271,374 Cash dividends payable

11,298

18,849 Share-based compensation

706

975 Income taxes payable

3,158

3,807 Current portion of long-term debt

—

376,612 Current portion of lease obligation

4,198

— Total current liabilities

252,868

671,617 Long-term debt

1,662,628

1,340,352 Lease obligations

18,624

9,689 Share-based compensation

5,432

3,033 Deferred income taxes

175,832

171,781 Non-controlling interest

5,224

6,007 Total liabilities

2,120,608

2,202,479









Shareholders' Equity







Share capital

222,653

206,328 Contributed surplus

23,340

1,013 Equity component of convertible debenture

3,193

3,193 Foreign currency translation reserve

246,656

315,095 Minority interest

—

72,078 Retained earnings

1,100,797

1,192,976 Total shareholders' equity

1,596,639

1,790,683 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,717,247

$ 3,993,162

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30

2019

June 30

2018

June 30

2019

June 30

2018 (Unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)















Revenue

$ 377,692

$ 263,061

$ 822,950

$ 521,521 Expenses















Oilfield services

267,917

198,255

585,605

393,620 Depreciation

89,030

100,469

177,197

199,044 General and administrative

15,978

11,742

30,015

22,543 Restructuring costs

915

—

9,397

— Share-based compensation

1,260

1,440

2,887

1,276 Gain on asset sale

(9,824)

—

(9,824)

— Gain on purchase of unsecured Senior Notes

(650)

—

(650)

— Foreign exchange and other (gains) loss

(2,627)

(8,801)

7,733

(23,253) Total expenses

361,999

303,105

802,360

593,230 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes

15,693

(40,044)

20,590

(71,709) Gain from investment in joint ventures

(2,307)

—

(295)

— Interest expense

40,009

9,198

76,355

19,392 Loss before income taxes

(22,009)

(49,242)

(55,470)

(91,101) Income taxes













Current income tax

460

617

901

1,961 Deferred income tax

9,242

(13,162)

(2,451)

(29,683) Total income taxes

9,702

(12,545)

(1,550)

(27,722) Net loss

$ (31,711)

$ (36,697)

$ (53,920)

$ (63,379)

















Net loss attributable to:















Shareholders of Ensign

(31,173)

(36,697)

(53,521)

(63,379) Non-controlling interests

(538)

—

(399)

—



(31,711)

(36,697)

(53,920)

(63,379)

















Net loss per share















Basic

$ (0.20)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.40) Diluted

$ (0.20)

$ (0.23)

$ (0.34)

$ (0.40)

Ensign Energy Services Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows