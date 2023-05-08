Ensign Energy Services Inc. Announces the Final 2023 Annual Meeting Board of Director Election Results

CALGARY, AB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the results of the election of directors held at the Company's annual meeting on May 5, 2023. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company's management information circular dated March 17, 2023 was elected as a director. The results of the voting for each individual director are set forth below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Gary W. Casswell 101,746,125 98.93 % 1,100,548 1.07 % N. Murray Edwards 101,019,670 98.22 % 1,827,003 1.78 % Robert H. Geddes 101,355,943 98.55 % 1,490,730 1.45 % Darlene J. Haslam 101,583,946 98.77 % 1,262,727 1.23 % James B. Howe 96,771,781 94.09 % 6,074,892 5.91 % Len O. Kangas 94,221,735 91.61 % 8,624,938 8.39 % Cary A. Moomjian, Jr. 101,351,739 98.55 % 1,494,934 1.45 % Gail D. Surkan 100,565,999 97.78 % 2,280,674 2.22 % Barth E. Whitham 101,349,069 98.54 % 1,497,604 1.46 %



All other matters put before the meeting passed, including the non-binding, advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

