ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DONNA CARSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Ensign Energy Services Inc. ("Ensign" or "the Company") (TSX: ESI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Donna Carson to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective December 7, 2023, as a part of the Company's ongoing Board succession planning. Following the appointment of Ms. Carson, the Board will comprise of 11 directors, nine of whom are independent, and three of whom are women.

Ms. Carson brings a wealth of experience in accounting and strategic business planning. Ms. Carson received her designation as a CGA in 1992 and brings over 28 years of experience. Currently, Ms. Carson, CIRP, LIT, CPA, CGA, is a Senior Vice-President at MNP.

About Ensign

Ensign is a global leader in oilfield services, headquartered out of Calgary, Alberta, operating in Canada, the United States and internationally. We are one of the world's top land-based drilling and well servicing contractors serving crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal operators. Our premium services include contract drilling, directional drilling, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, rental equipment and well servicing. Please visit our website at www.ensignenergy.com.

Ensign's Common Shares are publicly traded though the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol ESI.

