Enriched Investing Incorporated marks 5-year anniversary of the Canadian Conservative Growth Strategy with strong performance

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Enriched Investing Incorporated ('Enriched Investing™') today announced that the Canadian Conservative Growth Strategy ('CCGS') is marking its 5-year anniversary with continued strong performance.

With above average growth, below average valuation, and lower volatility the CCGS significantly outperformed the S&P/TSX Total Return Index (S&P/TSX TRI) over the past 1-, 3-, and 5-year periods ended January 31,2023.

Positive Returns in 2022 with low volatility -- Canadian Conservative Growth Strategy



CCGS

Return S&P/TSX TRI

Return CCGS Out-

Performance 1 year 6.89 % 0.02 % 687 bps 3 years 10.37 % 6.81 % 356 bps 5 years 6.81 % 6.12 % 69 bps

The CCGS, created by Bay Street veteran, Robert McWhirter, uses fundamental and technical factors.

Up to fifteen Canadian dividend paying stocks are selected monthly.

"I designed the CCGS as a conservative total return strategy targeting above average growth with lower volatility to help investors sleep well at night."

"We are very pleased with the results," said Margaret Samuel, President, CEO and Portfolio Manager at Enriched Investing™. "We maintain a consistent, disciplined approach, which is the foundation for the continued success of the CCGS," she added.

Risk Analysis:

S&P/TSX TRI

Compared to

S&P/TSX TRI CCGS Sharpe Ratio (4%)

0.33 34% better 0.44 Maximum Drawdown: 12 month

-22.75% 30% better - 19.46 % Annualized Standard Deviation

15.66% 16% better 13.22 % Sortino Ratio

0.37 20% better 0.45

About Enriched Investing™

Founded in 1989, Enriched Investing Incorporated is a well-respected discretionary portfolio management firm in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec. Owned and managed by industry veterans, their expertise centers around building low volatility investment portfolios designed to grow capital and provide a dependable, growing stream of income for pension, trust, endowment funds and high net worth individuals.

This document is for information only and should not be construed as an offer, or a solicitation of an offer, to buy a security. Before making an investment, prospective investors should review each investment's offering documents which summarize the objectives, fees, expenses and associated risks. The Canadian Conservative Growth Strategy is not guaranteed, its values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

This is addressed to residents of British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec only.

