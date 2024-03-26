ENOUGH IS ENOUGH - MARINELAND MUST BE SHUT DOWN

After two more whales died in captivity, the Province of Ontario must step in to shut down this facility once and for all

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - World Animal Protection is calling on the Government of Ontario to shut down Marineland after the revelation that two more whales have died at the facility.

"Sixteen beluga whales, and one orca have died at Marineland since 2019. That is horrifying and the Government of Ontario must step in to act," said World Animal Protection Campaign Director Melissa Matlow. "Marineland has lost the trust of the public and has no business caring for animals."

Beluga in underwater viewing area, Marineland 2023. Photo: World Animal Protection. (CNW Group/World Animal Protection)

This discovery is the latest in a string of animal welfare concerns. Most recently, Marineland was found guilty under Ontario's animal welfare legislation for failing to comply with an order related to the care of three young black bears.

Marineland was ordered to make changes, and neglected to do so.

In addition to the whale deaths, one dolphin, two seals and two sea lions have also died under suspicious circumstances at Marineland since 2019.

World Animal Protection has long raised concerns over the activities at this under-regulated facility, and the lack of regulations in Ontario. World Animal Protection has previously found Marineland seemingly continuing to engage in programming that exploits the animals it continues to own, including dolphins, which is illegal under Canada's Criminal Code.

Marineland was previously charged for using captive dolphins in performances for entertainment purposes. Those charges were stayed, due largely to backlogs in Ontario's criminal justice system.

Animal welfare and wildlife captivity in Canada falls under both federal and provincial jurisdiction.

Marineland, like so many other under-regulated facilities in Ontario, continues to dodge accountability because of Ontario's weak animal welfare enforcement, which has bred a culture of non-compliance with what little regulations exist in the province.

"Enough is enough - Marineland is the prime example of Ontario's broken system of regulations of animal attractions," added Matlow. "This is a law and order issue, and the provincial government needs to address this issue immediately for the safety and security of the animals that remain at the facility."

World Animal Protection has been asking the Ontario government to pass stronger regulations and improve enforcement for decades.

World Animal Protection

