ENMAX CEO Gianna Manes to Retire in 2020

Ms. Manes has served as President and CEO for more than seven years, having joined ENMAX in 2012. During her tenure, she has navigated ENMAX to significant success through a period of change in Alberta's electricity industry and a challenging economic environment. She has instilled a strong safety, service and performance culture focused on serving the needs of ENMAX's customers and communities and creating value for ENMAX's Shareholder. Ms. Manes has shaped the company's strategic direction and put in place a sound, sustainable business platform from which ENMAX will continue to prosper for years to come, as indicated by the recent announcement of its intent to acquire a transmission and distribution utility in the State of Maine.

"On behalf of the ENMAX team, we want to express our deepest appreciation to Gianna for her exemplary leadership. With unwavering integrity, vision and determination, she has developed an exceptional leadership team, advanced our safety and operational performance, grown our asset base, strengthened our financial capacity, and enhanced our customer service levels and satisfaction," said Greg Melchin, Board Chair. "Under Gianna's leadership, ENMAX has become a leader in the Canadian electricity industry. As she continues in her role over the coming year, Gianna retains the full support of the Board in advancing our business objectives and growth plans here in Alberta and in the State of Maine."

"Calgary hit a home run when Gianna agreed to come here and lead ENMAX. On behalf of the City, I want to recognize the profound impact that she has had through her commitment to our community and transforming ENMAX into the outstanding company that it is today," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "We have been incredibly well served by Gianna's leadership, and the Shareholder has every confidence that she and the ENMAX Board of Directors will ensure the CEO transition ahead enables the continuation of ENMAX's growth and ongoing contribution to our City and our citizens."

"It is a privilege to lead ENMAX's outstanding team of creative, resilient and passionate people who are dedicated to serving our customers and communities. I am deeply proud of our many achievements over the years and excited for the bright future ahead," said Ms. Manes, President & CEO. "I remain committed to advancing ENMAX's goals and positioning the company for continued success, including achieving regulatory approval of our acquisition in Maine. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition with my successor, and upon completion of the transition, will be joining my family in the southeast United States."

The ENMAX Board of Directors will be conducting a thorough search process with the expectation of announcing Ms. Manes' successor by early 2020.

About ENMAX

ENMAX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, makes, moves and sells electricity to residential, small business and large commercial customers and is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with approximately $5.6 billion CAD in assets and revenues of $2.4 billion CAD in 2018. ENMAX Power Corporation owns and operates transmission and distribution infrastructure in Calgary and ENMAX Energy Corporation owns diverse generation facilities throughout the province. Through its subsidiaries, ENMAX offers a range of innovative energy solutions to over 667,700 customers across Alberta including electricity, natural gas, renewable energy and other services.

SOURCE ENMAX Corporation

For further information: Doug Downs, External Relations Manager, mediaroom@enmax.com, 403-689-6150

Related Links

www.enmax.com

