Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, 2023: Driving Change in Sustainability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is thrilled to present the highly anticipated 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards, an esteemed recognition that celebrates visionary companies shaping a sustainable future through innovation. These organizations have skillfully harmonized business acumen with a moral responsibility, paving a path where prosperity seamlessly coexists with social and environmental accountability.

"At Frost & Sullivan Institute, we firmly believe in the power of collaboration and innovation to address the pressing global challenges we face today. Through their relentless pursuit of excellence, these organizations have not only demonstrated their commitment to sustainability but have also set new benchmarks for the industry. By actively seeking out innovative ways to minimize their environmental impact while maximizing their positive social contributions, they have propelled the world in the right direction, inspiring others to follow suit.," remarked Aroop Zutshi, Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Utilizing our proprietary, eight-step measurement-based methodology, supported by comprehensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, Frost & Sullivan Institute rigorously evaluated nominees to shortlist the winners. Our global think tank scrutinized diverse perspectives on how companies can enhance the global economy and improve the future of our planet. The selection process focused on critical performance indicators such as growth excellence, 'innovating to zero' on global priorities, customer value chain, and technological advancements. This ensures that the winners truly epitomize excellence in enlightened growth leadership.

The Frost & Sullivan Institute takes immense pleasure in congratulating all the winners of the 2023 Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for their outstanding contributions to their respective industries and society at large. In recognition of their remarkable achievements, these exceptional companies will be celebrated and honored at our prestigious awards banquet in the vibrant city of Prague on 15th November 2023.

Recipients:

Adevinta

Aibel

Ambea

ams-OSRAM AG

AO World PLC

Aurubis AG

AUTO1 Group

AVEVA Group Limited

BKW

Cellnex

Constantia Flexibles

Daikin

Dermapharm Holding SE

DiaSorin S.p.A

Dolomiti Energia Holding SpA

EEVIA HEALTH OY

Einhell Germany AG

Elia Group

Embracer Group AB

EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG

Eurofins Scientific

FARFETCH UK Limited

FinCo Fuel Group B.V.

Fluidra S.A

Genmab A/S

Gränges

Grupa Azoty

Harbour Energy

Hera Spa

HomeServe Limited

ICON plc

Ignitis Group

Infineon Technologies AG

Instalco AB

