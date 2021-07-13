Enlightened Capital announces its collaboration with a Schedule 1 Banking Group, launching a Private Debt Fund to service Canadian mid-market companies

TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Enlightened Capital Ltd. ("Enlightened") is a newly established private debt fund designed to provide financing solutions for the Canadian mid-market with loans between $5 to 80 million. It has formally announced that a Schedule 1 Banking Group has taken a minority equity position in Enlightened.

With stringent governance guiding investment decisions, seasoned entrepreneurial business acumen, and access to institutional funding, Enlightened is uniquely positioned to service this market.

"We are elated to have a Schedule 1 Banking Group as a close collaborator," says Eamonn Glavey, Founder and Managing Partner. "It's no secret that effectively meeting your customers' and shareholders' needs is a formula for business success." He continues, "Having the ability to deploy creative capital solutions promptly, with first tier governance policies in place, truly sets us apart in the market. Simply put, it provides both our borrowers and shareholders with the confidence they deserve".

This strategic collaboration will offer the best of both worlds in the mid-market. A reliable, reputable source of capital for companies with borrowing requirements and regulated decision-making for shareholders.

About Enlightened Capital

Enlightened Capital provides senior debt financing to middle-market companies across Canada. Typical loan amounts range from $5 to $80 million and will meet a variety of needs including, but not limited to, management buyouts, acquisitions, inventory, expansion, receivables, equipment and refinancing current debt facilities.

For further information, please visit www.enlightenedcapital.net

For further information: Eamonn Glavey MBA, Managing Partner, [email protected]