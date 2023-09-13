Enlightened Building Technologies Announces Acquisition of the Airmax Group of Companies

CONCORD, ON, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Enlightened Building Technologies Inc. ("Enlightened") is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Airmax Group of Companies (the "Airmax Group"), which includes Airmax Technologies Inc., Flowmax Technologies Inc., Glow Brand Manufacturing Inc., Glow Technologies Inc., and Hydronic Centre Inc.

The Airmax Group is a highly respected North American manufacturer of energy efficient domestic hot water boilers and air handlers serving the residential new construction marketplace. As North American markets begin to transition to a low or no carbon platform for domestic hot water and space heating and cooling, the Airmax Group is leading the way in having already invested in the design and development of electricity-based equipment that will answer tomorrow's carbon reduction challenges, today.

"Energy transition has become one of the world's greatest collective challenges. As an industry, we must re-think the entire energy ecosystem in order to achieve a positive climate impact. We are excited to welcome the Airmax Group to the Enlightened family and look forward to continuing their development of electric heat pumps and domestic hot water equipment", said Steven Muzzo, Executive Chairman of the Board of Enlightened Building Technologies Inc.

Enlightened's multi-faceted approach to a more sustainable building design, coupled with extensive customer relationships across Canada and the USA, will accelerate the Airmax Group's growth into the new energy transition market. "We are excited to begin this journey with Enlightened and look forward to being a part of their holistic approach to designing and constructing buildings with a reduced carbon footprint. This supported our decision to retain equity in the transaction and work together with Enlightened as true partners", said Len Fantin and Frank Quattrociocchi, Founders of the Airmax Group.

The leadership at Enlightened is excited to be working closely with the existing management team at the Airmax Group to continue the design, development, and commercialization of low or no carbon solutions at scale. "Enlightened's commitment to the continued development of our electric based product-line will ensure the long term success of the Airmax Group, and answers our customers' call to buy more financially and environmentally sustainable building solutions", said Jack VanBeurden, General Manager at the Airmax Group.

About Enlightened Building Technologies Inc.

Enlightened is a premier, diversified provider of renewable energy and carbon reduction solutions. Enlightened services large industrial, commercial, and multi-residential buildings and projects throughout North America and the Caribbean. The experienced management team possess long range vision, leading edge technical, engineering and regulatory expertise, and access to 1,500 installation, service, and maintenance technicians. Enlightened services include carbon reduction building solutions, renewable energy EPC, EV charging infrastructure, sustainability consulting, energy reduction management, and intelligent metering technologies. For more information, please visit www.enlightenedbuilding.com

About the Airmax Group

The Airmax Group, includes: Airmax Technologies Inc., Flowmax Technologies Inc., Glow Brand Manufacturing Inc., Glow Technologies Inc., and Hydronic Centre Inc., and are North American manufacturers of domestic hot water boilers and HVAC equipment. Over the last 17 years, the Airmax Group have manufactured high quality and energy efficient domestic hot water and air handling equipment servicing the residential new construction market. The Airmax Group recently invested in the transition to electricity-based equipment to support and lead in North America's move to a net zero economy.

