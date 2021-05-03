Enjoy a Virtual VQA Getaway with Wine Country Ontario's 2021/22 Travel Guide

This season's new Travel Guide is the perfect way for wine fans to explore local wineries, discover the latest wine trends and dig deep into the story of Ontario's cool climate character – inspiring new ways to taste and learn about local VQA wine. The Guide launches on May 5 th in the Early Summer Issue of LCBO's Food & Drink Magazine, is available at participating wineries and can be downloaded at winecountryontario.ca .

"There truly has never been a better time than now to celebrate the taste of home with Ontario VQA wines," said Sylvia Augaitis, Executive Director of Marketing at the Wine Marketing Association of Ontario. "This season's new Wine Country Ontario Travel Guide offers an escape – a virtual VQA getaway – bringing the magic of wine country home. Until consumers can safely travel to wine country, it provides the means to journey through Ontario's dynamic wine regions while exploring exciting local VQA wines from the comfort of home."

From the VQA appellation section, an overview of Ontario's signature styles, to wine tasting and winemaking 101, local wine lovers can uncover the secrets of what makes Ontario's wine regions so exciting. The Travel Guide is the key to discovering new VQA wineries or revisiting old favourites – with over 140 winery listings, consumers can virtually explore local, Ontario VQA wineries across the province.

The latest 2021/22 edition features a new section on sustainability, outlining why Ontario VQA wines are the most sustainable choice for Ontarians. Highlights include the third-party audited Sustainable Winemaking Ontario Certified program, organic, biodynamic and LEED certifications. Wine fans are invited to learn about the latest wine trends in enhanced sections focused on VQA Sparkling, Rosé and Orange wines and tips on new and fun ways to enjoy Ontario VQA Icewine including VQA Cocktail ideas.

The most comprehensive edition to date, featuring 142 Ontario VQA wineries, the Wine Country Ontario 2021/22 Travel Guide introduces 10 new VQA winery listings from across the province:

Prince Edward County

Amanda's Vineyards

Lake Erie North Shore

Dancing Swallows Vineyard

Emerging Regions

Windrush Estate Winery, Front Road Cellars, Hounds of Erie Winery, KIN Vineyards and Schatz Winery by Hessenland Inn

Niagara Escarpment & Area

Cave Spring Vineyard Tasting Room and King's Court Estate Winery

Niagara-on-the-Lake & Area

Byland Estate Winery

Consumers are encouraged to connect and share how they are using the Travel Guide by tagging @winecountryont and using the hashtag #GotTheGuide.

