Enhancements to New LayoutFAST Software Tool Bring Greater Speed, Efficiency and Accuracy to Building Information Modeling

Building on its award-winning software, the new LayoutFAST offers an intuitive, cloud-based product configurator with parametric BIM objects and, for a limited time, free vendor agnostic design assist features. Consulting engineers, contractors, modelers and electrical designers can benefit from this free tool to select, configure and edit product models in an integrated design environment.

"Building information modeling just got easier with the new LayoutFAST! Our enhanced design software allows you to seamlessly integrate customized and always accurate BIM objects from the cloud, into your design," said Bassem Ammouri, Director, Energy Management Software for Schneider Electric. "And thanks to our new pro features – like one-line diagram automation – design work goes from minutes, to seconds."

LayoutFAST integrates with Autodesk Revit® BIM software and provides access to design data, drawings, specifications, and pricing across the entire Schneider Electric, Square D™, APC™, and ASCO™ portfolio. Accessible through the Revit or AutoCad plugin, via a web browser or mobile device, LayoutFAST offers easy and convenient product configuration – from schematics all the way to facilities management – in a few simple clicks.

The new LayoutFAST offers enhanced functionality for greater:

Speed: Reduce product selection time and make on-the-fly BIM changes by automatically generating single-line diagrams and riser diagrams based on your connected electrical distribution in Revit. Save time and increase productivity with page loads and downloads that now process twice as fast.

The new LayoutFAST supports the digital transformation needed to thrive in today's ways of working, and remote connectivity is essential for effective collaboration. The BIM object creator and web-based, product design tools are completely free. And, certain features – such as the one-line diagram and riser diagram automation – will be free while in the Beta phase.

Create top-tier designs with the new LayoutFAST – configure your next project today: https://www.se.com/us/en/partners/resources/layoutfast/

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

