Enhance's Origins CCS Hub receives regulatory approval

CALGARY, AB, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Enhance Energy, operator of Alberta's largest carbon capture and storage (CCS) initiative and founding partner of the Alberta Carbon Trunk Line (ACTL) Project, has received regulatory approval (Directive 065) from the Alberta Energy Regulator for its Origins saline aquifer CCS project in central Alberta. The project will enable commercial-scale emissions management for industrial emitters through permanent sequestration of captured CO2.

Enhance has been operating the Clive CCS project with enhanced oil recovery for over five years with 7 million tonnes of Alberta industrial sector CO2 emissions permanently and safely stored. This project has resulted in economic revival of legacy hydrocarbon fields, with sustained jobs and tax base in the local economy. Repurposing existing mature infrastructure to permanently store CO2 and produce previously unrecoverable resources is one way of growing Alberta's low carbon energy sector. Enhance is Canada's largest geological sequestration operator that credits emission reductions under provincial and federal compliance programs.

"We are incredibly proud of our role in energy production and emissions reduction. The Origins Project will leverage the skills and expertise of Albertans, create jobs both locally and provincially, and generate new economic activity across Alberta. Having a CCS hub connected to existing CO2 transportation infrastructure provides certainty to investment in Alberta's low carbon economy," says Chris Kupchenko, President and COO of Enhance.

The project is positioned to manage CO2 from hard-to-abate industries, like cement, oil and gas, power generation, and petrochemicals that exist along Alberta's Edmonton-Calgary Corridor — including the Alberta Industrial Heartland, but also from existing large emissions sources or carbon dioxide removals in central and southern Alberta.

