English Language World Premiere in Toronto: "Besbouss: Autopsy of a Revolt," a Play Inspired by the Events that Sparked the Arab Spring

On Friday, December 17, 2010, a fruit vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi ignites a fire that will burn its way across the Arab world. Brulotte's fictional account gives Karim, a forensic pathologist, the task of performing an autopsy on the young man's body as protests erupt throughout Tunisia and beyond. Charged with clearing the Tunisian government of any blame in his death, the doctor must reconcile his own safety, the future of his country, and the dignity of a young man that sparked the Arab Spring.

Besbouss: Autopsy of a Revolt features internationally-acclaimed Algerian actor Saïd Benyoucef as "Dr. Karim Djebara" and Canadian physical-theatre actor Adam Paolozza as "Mohamed Bouazizi." Set and costume design is by Teresa Przybylski, lighting design Is by Jennifer Lennon, soundscapes are by Daniel Morphy, with stage management by Sarah O'Brien. This 80-minute play (no intermission) is about revolution that is hard-hitting in its searing analysis of politics and people, and also full of humour and tenderness.

Complementing the production are two initiatives to engage communication and learning. The first is a Festival of Arabic Music and Arts' curated exhibition, "Gallery of Hope," featuring the artwork of eight artists, on display free to the public in the Streetcar Crowsnest lobby throughout the run. The second is two post-show panel conversations inspired by the themes explored in Besbouss. On Tuesday, November 12, the conversation is entitled "Cultural Expressions of Arab Identity in Canada: The impact of the Arab Spring on Middle Eastern cultures and on Arab artists and activists in Canada," with panelists Dr. Walid El Khachab, Makram Ayache, Reem Morsi and Wafa Al Zaghal. On Tuesday, November 19, the conversation is entitled "The Legacy of the Arab Spring in Canada and Internationally: Exploring the successes and failures of the Arab Spring, its impact on Canada and the formation of Arab political identity in Canada," with panelists Dr. Miloud Chennoufi, May Tartoussy and Raja Khouri. James Graham facilitates both evenings.

Previewing on November 7, Besbouss officially opens on November 8, and runs Tuesday - Sunday, November 20, 2019, with showtimes at 2:00 p.m. and/or 7:30p.m. Tickets range from $20 - $31 per person; call (647) 341-7390 ext. 1010, visit the Crow's Box Office at 345 Carlaw Avenue, or see Crow's Theatre Website . The performance includes strong language. @PleiadesTheatre.

Pleiades Theatre thanks The McLean Foundation, The Norman & Margaret Jewison Foundation & The Catherine & Maxwell Meighen for their support.



