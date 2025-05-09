Engineers Examine Performance of Recycled Crushed Aggregate in Ontario Infrastructure

TORONTO, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - As part of the Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) professional development series, engineers gathered to discuss how the increased use of Recycled Crushed Aggregates (RCA) can lower construction project costs and carbon emissions.

Sustainability in Action: Using Recycled Crushed Aggregates in Linear Infrastructure Recycled Crushed Aggregate Facility (CNW Group/Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA))

The session, held on May 8, 2025, emphasized the need to expand and maintain Ontario's transportation infrastructure to keep up with continued population growth and an increasing state of good repair backlog -- and how using RCA can deliver more from municipal capital budgets while also helping them reach their net-zero targets. A recording is now available to the public .

Dr. Salman Bhutta, Principal Engineer at Engtec Consulting, delivered a keynote presentation to share findings from Engtec's 2024 research report demonstrating RCA gradation equivalency to primary aggregates. He told attendees the testing demonstrated comparable performance in terms of load-bearing support in pavement structures and no compromise to the structural integrity of the pavement when using crushed concrete. The research concluded there is no need to increase layer thickness when using crushed concrete in pavement structures.

"Over the last 20-25 years, there has been significant improvement in these materials, including both their quality and quality control processes," said Dr. Bhutta. "RCA is a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to primary aggregates. It supports sustainability goals, without compromising structural integrity or long-term performance."

RCA is reclaimed asphalt pavement and/or concrete, readily available from the millions of tonnes removed from construction sites across Ontario as roads are repaired, bridges are maintained, and other critical infrastructure is replaced and expanded.

Raly Chakarova, Executive Director of the Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA) shared with attendees that the industry has long supported the use of RCA as a way to lower carbon emissions associated with long-haul trucking, reduce pollution and traffic congestion, extend the life of non-renewable resources, and promote a circular economy.

"Concrete and asphalt have already met performance specifications when originally used. When reclaimed, they undergo an additional rigorous process of crushing, screening, testing, and quality control to be repurposed for their application as construction material in new projects," said Ms. Chakarova. "Use in Ontario and internationally has shown that RCA is a high-performance material, with numerous construction projects and studies concluding that its geotechnical properties are equal and sometimes superior to primary aggregates."

180 million tonnes of aggregatesare used annually in Ontario, with more than 50 percent used in roadways, bridges, and tunnel construction. However, less than seven percent currently come from recycled sources, with much attributed to the Ontario Ministry of Transportation in the construction and maintenance of its 400-series highways.

TARBA is leading a coalition of industry associations to increase awareness and adoption of RCA across Ontario. Through its campaign, the coalition is calling for:

Including RCA use as part of the tenders for roads, bridges, sewer and watermains, subdivisions, and transit projects;

Aligning municipal standards with Ontario specification OPSS1010 to reduce administrative burden, ensure quality and compliance, and encourage wider adoption; and

specification OPSS1010 to reduce administrative burden, ensure quality and compliance, and encourage wider adoption; and Collaborating with industry to build capacity and confidence on quality control measures and a wide variety of applications for RCA.

The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE) is a coalition member.

"Advances in material science and recycling technologies have demonstrated that RCA performs comparably to traditional alternatives in many applications. Most significantly, the use of RCA reduces the demand for valuable finite natural resources, such as sand, gravel, and crushed stone," said Sandro Perruzza, CEO, OSPE. "The use of RCA in engineering designs will dramatically reduce the amount of waste going to landfill while decreasing road congestion and the associated carbon emissions, both favourable outcomes for sustainable development. The OSPE is a proud coalition member and is happy to endorse using RCA in construction to build Ontario's future."

For more information about RCA, visit rcaontario.ca .

SOURCE Toronto and Area Road Builders Association (TARBA)

Media Contact: Raly Chakarova, Executive Director, TARBA, [email protected]