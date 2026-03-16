Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

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Enghouse Systems Limited

Mar 16, 2026, 10:15 ET

MARKHAM, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 12, 2026 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee

  Votes For

  % Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Stephen Sadler

35,809,426

96.202 %

1,413,858

3.798 %

Pierre Lassonde

32,028,636

86.045 %

5,194,648

13.955 %

Vivian Leung

35,109,172

94.320 %

2,114,112

5.680 %

Jane Mowat

35,372,965

95.029 %

1,850,319

4.971 %

Paul Stoyan

26,608,176

71.483 %

10,615,108

28.517 %

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company founded in 1984. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “ENGH”. Enghouse serves a number of distinct vertical markets through its two business...