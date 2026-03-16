Enghouse Systems Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MARKHAM, ON, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today the results of the vote on directors at its March 12, 2026 annual shareholders' meeting held virtually. Issuers listed on the TSX are required to issue a news release providing this information. Each of the nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular relating to the meeting was elected as a director.

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Stephen Sadler 35,809,426 96.202 % 1,413,858 3.798 % Pierre Lassonde 32,028,636 86.045 % 5,194,648 13.955 % Vivian Leung 35,109,172 94.320 % 2,114,112 5.680 % Jane Mowat 35,372,965 95.029 % 1,850,319 4.971 % Paul Stoyan 26,608,176 71.483 % 10,615,108 28.517 %

About Enghouse

Enghouse is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The Company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information please visit www.enghouse.com.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, [email protected]