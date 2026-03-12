Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results

MARKHAM, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2026. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue was $120.1 million as compared to $124.0 million in Q1 2025;

Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, decreased by 3.8% to $84.6 million compared to $87.9 million in Q1 2025, and represents 70.4% of total revenue, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;

Results from operating activities were $28.3 million compared to $31.0 million in Q1 2025;

Net income was $17.5 million compared to $21.9 million in Q1 2025;

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $31.1 million compared to $33.1 million, while achieving a 25.9% margin;

Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, was $31.4 million compared to $37.7 million in Q1 2025. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $260.2 million as at January 31, 2026.

Amid ongoing macroeconomic shifts, everchanging AI impact predictions and an increasingly unpredictable global environment, Enghouse continues to remain persistent in its core principles of disciplined execution, operational resilience and long-term value creation. The Company benefits from a substantial recurring revenue base, which consistently represents approximately 70% of total revenues and demonstrates stability and predictability across changing market conditions.

Throughout the quarter, the Company continued with its restructuring and alignment initiatives to support operational efficiency and profitability, positioning the business for scalable growth. Our Asset Management Group revenue increased over the prior year quarter as our expansion in that segment provides for a more diverse product suite. Combined with offering a balanced mix of on-premise and SaaS solutions, Enghouse is both well positioned and funded to capitalize on accretive opportunities that expand the Company's portfolio.

During the quarter, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Sixbell Telco ("Sixbell"), a provider of telecommunications and customer engagement software solutions in Latin America. Sixbell provides a comprehensive suite of software platforms that enable service providers to modernize and transform their networks. Its solutions span converged charging, intelligent routing, signaling management, and voice interaction solutions.

The Company generated positive net cash provided by operating activities during the quarter, while funding the Sixbell acquisition, returning $16.4 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchasing $5.1 million of its shares. As a result, Enghouse closed the quarter with $260.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $269.1 million at October 31, 2025, with no external debt financing.

With a robust balance sheet and consistent cash generation, Enghouse remains well-equipped to allocate capital in a disciplined manner, including dividends, share repurchases and strategic acquisitions that deepen vertical expertise and strengthen geographic presence. The Company remains focused on driving profitable growth, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering predictable performance and long-term shareholder value.

Quarterly dividends:

Today, the Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.31 per common share, payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. This represents the 18th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Financial Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the periods ended January 31





Three months











2026

2025 Var ($) Var (%) Revenue









$ 120,098 $ 124,000 (3,902) (3.1)























Direct costs











44,627

44,463 164 0.4 Revenue, net of direct costs









$ 75,471 $ 79,537 (4,066) (5.1) As a % of revenue











62.8 %

64.1 %



























Operating expenses











46,390

48,457 (2,067) (4.3) Special charges











810

91 719 790.1 Results from operating activities









$ 28,271 $ 30,989 (2,718) (8.8) As a % of revenue











23.5 %

25.0 %



























Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships











(6,621)

(8,479) 1,858 21.9 Foreign exchange (losses) gains











(1,044)

2,309 (3,353) (145.2) Interest expense – lease obligations











(128)

(128) 0 0.0 Finance income











1,548

2,304 (756) (32.8) Finance expenses











(74)

(3) (71) (2366.7) Other income











1,459

299 1,160 388.0 Income before income taxes









$ 23,411 $ 27,291 (3,880) (14.2) Provision for income taxes











5,911

5,387 524 9.7 Net income for the period









$ 17,500 $ 21,904 (4,404) (20.1)























Basic earnings per share









$ 0.32 $ 0.40 (0.08) (20.0) Diluted earnings per share









$ 0.32 $ 0.40 (0.08) (20.0)























Net cash provided by operating activities











20,791

21,249 (458) (2.2) Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in working

capital and income taxes paid











31,407

37,741 (6,334) (16.8)























Adjusted EBITDA





















Results from operating activities











28,271

30,989 (2,718) (8.8)























Depreciation











614

653 (39) 6.0 Depreciation of right-of-use assets











1,451

1,378 73 (5.3) Special charges











810

91 719 (790.1) Adjusted EBITDA









$ 31,146 $ 33,111 (1,965) (5.9)























Adjusted EBITDA margin











25.9 %

26.7 %



























Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share









$ 0.57 $ 0.60 ( 0.03) (5.0)

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)

As at January 31,

2026 As at October 31,

2025 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 260,190 $ 269,061 Short-term investments



22

25 Accounts receivable



106,396

88,980 Prepaid expenses and other assets



15,779

17,001





382,387

375,067 Non-current assets:









Property and equipment



4,109

3,890 Right-of-use assets



10,892

11,453 Intangible assets



85,851

89,710 Goodwill



338,520

341,593 Deferred income tax assets



34,458

35,105





473,830

481,751



$ 856,217 $ 856,818











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 67,984 $ 76,167 Income taxes payable



10,644

10,662 Dividends payable



16,350

16,426 Provisions



1,861

2,013 Deferred revenue



126,647

108,268 Lease obligations



4,288

5,197





227,774

218,733 Non-current liabilities:









Deferred income tax liabilities



14,114

13,439 Deferred revenue



5,866

6,791 Net employee defined benefit obligation



2,408

2,442 Lease obligations



6,213

5,944





28,601

28,616





256,375

247,349 Shareholders' equity









Share capital



116,347

116,894 Contributed surplus



11,688

11,110 Retained earnings



439,769

443,134 Accumulated other comprehensive income



32,038

38,331





599,842

609,469



$ 856,217 $ 856,818

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



(unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2026 2025











Revenue Software licenses





$ 16,859 $ 17,781 SaaS and maintenance services





84,553 87,932 Professional services





16,096 16,108 Hardware





2,590 2,179







120,098 124,000 Direct costs









Software licenses





646 736 Services





42,659 42,497 Hardware





1,322 1,230







44,627 44,463 Revenue, net of direct costs





75,471 79,537











Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative





22,395 23,636 Research and development





21,930 22,790 Depreciation





614 653 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,451 1,378 Special charges





810 91







47,200 48,548











Results from operating activities





28,271 30,989











Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





(6,621) (8,479) Foreign exchange (losses) gains





(1,044) 2,309 Interest expense – lease obligations





(128) (128) Finance income





1,548 2,304 Finance expenses





(74) (3) Other income





1,459 299 Income before income taxes





23,411 27,291











Provision for income taxes





5,911 5,387









Net income for the period





$ 17,500 $ 21,904 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:







Cumulative translation adjustment





(6,293) 9,571











Other comprehensive (loss) income





(6,293) 9,571











Comprehensive income





$ 11,207 $ 31,475 Earnings per share









Basic





$ 0.32 $ 0.40 Diluted





$ 0.32 $ 0.40

Enghouse Systems Limited

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited)



Three months Periods ended January 31





2026 2025 OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income for the period





$ 17,500 $ 21,904

Adjustments for non-cash items



















Depreciation





614 653 Depreciation of right-of-use assets





1,451 1,378 Interest expense – lease obligations





128 128 Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships





6,621 8,479 Stock-based compensation expense





567 108 Provision for income taxes





5,911 5,387 Finance expenses and other (income)





(1,385) (296)







31,407 37,741











Changes in non-cash operating working capital





(3,911) (11,891) Income taxes paid





(6,705) (4,601) Net cash provided by operating activities





20,791 21,249











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchase of property and equipment, net





(824) (404) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*





(5,524) (6,586)











Proceeds from sale of intangible asset





701 - Net cash used in investing activities





(5,647) (6,990)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Normal course issuer bid share repurchases





(5,051) (5,950) Repayment of lease obligations





(1,589) (1,374) Dividends paid





(16,426) (14,397) Net cash used in financing activities





(23,066) (21,721) Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents





(949) 3,526











Decrease in cash and cash equivalents





(8,871) (3,936) Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period





269,061 274,240 Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period





$ 260,190 $ 270,304

*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $83 for the three months ended January 31, 2026 and $2,620 for the three months ended January 31, 2025.

Enghouse Systems Limited

Segment Reporting Information

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months ended January 31

2026 (Unaudited)

2025 (Unaudited) IMG AMG Total IMG AMG Total Revenue $ 67,296 $ 52,802 $ 120,098 $ 73,221 $ 50,779 $ 124,000 Direct costs

(22,798)

(21,829)

(44,627)

(25,713)

(18,750)

(44,463) Revenue, net of direct costs

44,498

30,973

75,471

47,508

32,029

79,537 Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,511)

(12,695)

(34,206)

(22,602)

(11,978)

(34,580) Depreciation

(326)

(288)

(614)

(402)

(251)

(653) Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(926)

(525)

(1,451)

(909)

(469)

(1,378) Segment profit $ 21,735 $ 17,465 $ 39,200 $ 23,595 $ 19,331 $ 42,926 Special charges









(810)









(91) Corporate and shared service expenses









(10,119)









(11,846) Results from operating activities







$ 28,271







$ 30,989

About Enghouse

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call Local

+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free 1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 85248. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

****

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]