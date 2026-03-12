Enghouse Releases First Quarter Results
News provided byEnghouse Systems Limited
Mar 12, 2026, 17:00 ET
MARKHAM, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces first quarter (unaudited) financial results for the period ended January 31, 2026. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
First Quarter Financial Highlights:
- Revenue was $120.1 million as compared to $124.0 million in Q1 2025;
- Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, decreased by 3.8% to $84.6 million compared to $87.9 million in Q1 2025, and represents 70.4% of total revenue, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;
- Results from operating activities were $28.3 million compared to $31.0 million in Q1 2025;
- Net income was $17.5 million compared to $21.9 million in Q1 2025;
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $31.1 million compared to $33.1 million, while achieving a 25.9% margin;
- Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, was $31.4 million compared to $37.7 million in Q1 2025. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $260.2 million as at January 31, 2026.
Amid ongoing macroeconomic shifts, everchanging AI impact predictions and an increasingly unpredictable global environment, Enghouse continues to remain persistent in its core principles of disciplined execution, operational resilience and long-term value creation. The Company benefits from a substantial recurring revenue base, which consistently represents approximately 70% of total revenues and demonstrates stability and predictability across changing market conditions.
Throughout the quarter, the Company continued with its restructuring and alignment initiatives to support operational efficiency and profitability, positioning the business for scalable growth. Our Asset Management Group revenue increased over the prior year quarter as our expansion in that segment provides for a more diverse product suite. Combined with offering a balanced mix of on-premise and SaaS solutions, Enghouse is both well positioned and funded to capitalize on accretive opportunities that expand the Company's portfolio.
During the quarter, Enghouse completed the acquisition of Sixbell Telco ("Sixbell"), a provider of telecommunications and customer engagement software solutions in Latin America. Sixbell provides a comprehensive suite of software platforms that enable service providers to modernize and transform their networks. Its solutions span converged charging, intelligent routing, signaling management, and voice interaction solutions.
The Company generated positive net cash provided by operating activities during the quarter, while funding the Sixbell acquisition, returning $16.4 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchasing $5.1 million of its shares. As a result, Enghouse closed the quarter with $260.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $269.1 million at October 31, 2025, with no external debt financing.
With a robust balance sheet and consistent cash generation, Enghouse remains well-equipped to allocate capital in a disciplined manner, including dividends, share repurchases and strategic acquisitions that deepen vertical expertise and strengthen geographic presence. The Company remains focused on driving profitable growth, enhancing operational efficiency and delivering predictable performance and long-term shareholder value.
Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved a 3.3% increase in the Company's eligible quarterly dividend to $0.31 per common share, payable on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. This represents the 18th consecutive year in which the Company increased its dividend.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
For the periods ended January 31
|
Three months
|
2026
|
2025
|
Var ($)
|
Var (%)
|
Revenue
|
$ 120,098
|
$ 124,000
|
(3,902)
|
(3.1)
|
Direct costs
|
44,627
|
44,463
|
164
|
0.4
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
$
|
75,471
|
$
|
79,537
|
(4,066)
|
(5.1)
|
As a % of revenue
|
62.8 %
|
64.1 %
|
Operating expenses
|
46,390
|
48,457
|
(2,067)
|
(4.3)
|
Special charges
|
810
|
91
|
719
|
790.1
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
28,271
|
$
|
30,989
|
(2,718)
|
(8.8)
|
As a % of revenue
|
23.5 %
|
25.0 %
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(6,621)
|
(8,479)
|
1,858
|
21.9
|
Foreign exchange (losses) gains
|
(1,044)
|
2,309
|
(3,353)
|
(145.2)
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(128)
|
(128)
|
0
|
0.0
|
Finance income
|
1,548
|
2,304
|
(756)
|
(32.8)
|
Finance expenses
|
(74)
|
(3)
|
(71)
|
(2366.7)
|
Other income
|
1,459
|
299
|
1,160
|
388.0
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
23,411
|
$
|
27,291
|
(3,880)
|
(14.2)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,911
|
5,387
|
524
|
9.7
|
Net income for the period
|
$
|
17,500
|
$
|
21,904
|
(4,404)
|
(20.1)
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.40
|
(0.08)
|
(20.0)
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
0.40
|
(0.08)
|
(20.0)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
20,791
|
21,249
|
(458)
|
(2.2)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in working
|
31,407
|
37,741
|
(6,334)
|
(16.8)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Results from operating activities
|
28,271
|
30,989
|
(2,718)
|
(8.8)
|
Depreciation
|
614
|
653
|
(39)
|
6.0
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,451
|
1,378
|
73
|
(5.3)
|
Special charges
|
810
|
91
|
719
|
(790.1)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
31,146
|
$
|
33,111
|
(1,965)
|
(5.9)
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
25.9 %
|
26.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.60
|
( 0.03)
|
(5.0)
Enghouse Systems Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
As at January 31,
|
As at October 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
260,190
|
$
|
269,061
|
Short-term investments
|
22
|
25
|
Accounts receivable
|
106,396
|
88,980
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
15,779
|
17,001
|
382,387
|
375,067
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
4,109
|
3,890
|
Right-of-use assets
|
10,892
|
11,453
|
Intangible assets
|
85,851
|
89,710
|
Goodwill
|
338,520
|
341,593
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
34,458
|
35,105
|
473,830
|
481,751
|
$
|
856,217
|
$
|
856,818
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
67,984
|
$
|
76,167
|
Income taxes payable
|
10,644
|
10,662
|
Dividends payable
|
16,350
|
16,426
|
Provisions
|
1,861
|
2,013
|
Deferred revenue
|
126,647
|
108,268
|
Lease obligations
|
4,288
|
5,197
|
227,774
|
218,733
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
14,114
|
13,439
|
Deferred revenue
|
5,866
|
6,791
|
Net employee defined benefit obligation
|
2,408
|
2,442
|
Lease obligations
|
6,213
|
5,944
|
28,601
|
28,616
|
256,375
|
247,349
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Share capital
|
116,347
|
116,894
|
Contributed surplus
|
11,688
|
11,110
|
Retained earnings
|
439,769
|
443,134
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
32,038
|
38,331
|
599,842
|
609,469
|
$
|
856,217
|
$
|
856,818
Enghouse Systems Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Periods ended January 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenue
Software licenses
|
$ 16,859
|
$ 17,781
|
SaaS and maintenance services
|
84,553
|
87,932
|
Professional services
|
16,096
|
16,108
|
Hardware
|
2,590
|
2,179
|
120,098
|
124,000
|
Direct costs
|
Software licenses
|
646
|
736
|
Services
|
42,659
|
42,497
|
Hardware
|
1,322
|
1,230
|
44,627
|
44,463
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
75,471
|
79,537
|
Operating expenses
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
22,395
|
23,636
|
Research and development
|
21,930
|
22,790
|
Depreciation
|
614
|
653
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,451
|
1,378
|
Special charges
|
810
|
91
|
47,200
|
48,548
|
Results from operating activities
|
28,271
|
30,989
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
(6,621)
|
(8,479)
|
Foreign exchange (losses) gains
|
(1,044)
|
2,309
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
(128)
|
(128)
|
Finance income
|
1,548
|
2,304
|
Finance expenses
|
(74)
|
(3)
|
Other income
|
1,459
|
299
|
Income before income taxes
|
23,411
|
27,291
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,911
|
5,387
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 17,500
|
$ 21,904
|
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:
|
Cumulative translation adjustment
|
(6,293)
|
9,571
|
Other comprehensive (loss) income
|
(6,293)
|
9,571
|
Comprehensive income
|
$ 11,207
|
$ 31,475
|
Earnings per share
|
Basic
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.40
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.32
|
$ 0.40
Enghouse Systems Limited
|
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|
Three months
|
Periods ended January 31
|
2026
|
2025
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income for the period
|
$ 17,500
|
$ 21,904
|
|
Depreciation
|
614
|
653
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
1,451
|
1,378
|
Interest expense – lease obligations
|
128
|
128
|
Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships
|
6,621
|
8,479
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
567
|
108
|
Provision for income taxes
|
5,911
|
5,387
|
Finance expenses and other (income)
|
(1,385)
|
(296)
|
31,407
|
37,741
|
Changes in non-cash operating working capital
|
(3,911)
|
(11,891)
|
Income taxes paid
|
(6,705)
|
(4,601)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
20,791
|
21,249
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of property and equipment, net
|
(824)
|
(404)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*
|
(5,524)
|
(6,586)
|
Proceeds from sale of intangible asset
|
701
|
-
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(5,647)
|
(6,990)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Normal course issuer bid share repurchases
|
(5,051)
|
(5,950)
|
Repayment of lease obligations
|
(1,589)
|
(1,374)
|
Dividends paid
|
(16,426)
|
(14,397)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(23,066)
|
(21,721)
|
Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents
|
(949)
|
3,526
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(8,871)
|
(3,936)
|
Cash and cash equivalents ─ beginning of period
|
269,061
|
274,240
|
Cash and cash equivalents ─ end of period
|
$ 260,190
|
$ 270,304
|
*Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of $83 for the three months ended January 31, 2026 and $2,620 for the three months ended January 31, 2025.
Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended January 31
|
2026 (Unaudited)
|
2025 (Unaudited)
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
IMG
|
AMG
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
$
|
67,296
|
$
|
52,802
|
$
|
120,098
|
$
|
73,221
|
$
|
50,779
|
$
|
124,000
|
Direct costs
|
(22,798)
|
(21,829)
|
(44,627)
|
(25,713)
|
(18,750)
|
(44,463)
|
Revenue, net of direct costs
|
44,498
|
30,973
|
75,471
|
47,508
|
32,029
|
79,537
|
Operating expenses excluding special charges
|
(21,511)
|
(12,695)
|
(34,206)
|
(22,602)
|
(11,978)
|
(34,580)
|
Depreciation
|
(326)
|
(288)
|
(614)
|
(402)
|
(251)
|
(653)
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
(926)
|
(525)
|
(1,451)
|
(909)
|
(469)
|
(1,378)
|
Segment profit
|
$
|
21,735
|
$
|
17,465
|
$
|
39,200
|
$
|
23,595
|
$
|
19,331
|
$
|
42,926
|
Special charges
|
(810)
|
(91)
|
Corporate and shared service expenses
|
(10,119)
|
(11,846)
|
Results from operating activities
|
$
|
28,271
|
$
|
30,989
About Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com.
Conference Call and Webcast
A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call Local
+1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free 1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 85248. A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.
****
The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs.
SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited
For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]
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