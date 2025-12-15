Enghouse Releases Fourth Quarter and Year End Results

News provided by

Enghouse Systems Limited

Dec 15, 2025, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announces its fourth quarter (unaudited) and audited year-end financial results for the period ended October 31, 2025. All figures are denominated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Highlights:

  • Revenue was $124.5 million as compared to $125.7 million in the fourth quarter last year and for the fiscal year was $498.9 million compared to  $502.5 million last year;
  • Recurring revenue, which includes SaaS and maintenance services, was $86.1 million compared to $88.2 million in Q4 2024, and represents 69.2% of total revenue. For the fiscal year, recurring revenue was $348.0 million compared to $346.6 million in the prior year, as we continue to prioritize this revenue stream;
  • Results from operating activities were $31.0 million compared to $33.4 million in Q4 2024 and decreased in the fiscal year to $114.4 million from $133.8 million;
  • Net income was $21.1 million compared to $22.6 million in Q4 2024 and $73.7 million in the fiscal year compared to $81.3 million last year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $33.7 million compared to $35.6 million in Q4 2024, while achieving a 27.0% margin. Adjusted EBITDA was $127.6 million in the fiscal year compared to $143.8 million in the prior year, while achieving a 25.6% margin;
  • Net cash provided by operating activities, excluding changes in working capital and income taxes paid, was $35.3 million compared to $40.3 million in Q4 2024 and $129.5 million for the fiscal year compared to $151.8 million in the prior year. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $269.1 million as at October 31, 2025.

Fiscal 2025 unfolded amid significant economic, technological, and geopolitical shifts, including a rapidly evolving AI landscape and heightened global uncertainty from tariffs. Despite these conditions, Enghouse delivered steady performance and continued progress on strategic priorities. Revenue remained stable at $498.9 million, supported by a diversified portfolio and a recurring revenue base representing approximately 69% of total revenue, providing predictability and insulation from broader market volatility.

Throughout the year, the Company emphasized operational discipline and efficiency, advancing restructuring and cost-alignment initiatives to maintain profitability. These actions contributed to improving adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and are expected to support further benefits in the coming year. Enghouse generated strong net cash provided by operating activities and maintained a robust financial position, closing the year with $269.1 million in cash and no external debt. Capital was deployed toward shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases, as well as into three strategic acquisitions that expanded geographic reach and strengthened transportation product capabilities in communications and mobility solutions.

Subsequent to year-end, the Company acquired Sixbell Telco's telecommunications division, expanding its presence in the Latin American market. Sixbell Telco provides a comprehensive suite of software platforms that enable service providers to modernize and transform their networks.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Enghouse remains focused on strengthening its recurring revenue base, advancing operational efficiency, and pursuing acquisitions in an environment that offers attractive opportunities. With a flexible solution portfolio, disciplined cost management and a strong cash position, the Company is well positioned to navigate ongoing volatility while delivering predictable performance and long-term shareholder value.

Quarterly dividends:
Today, the Board of Directors approved the Company's eligible quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share payable on February 27, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 13, 2026.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

 

For the period ended October 31

Three months (Unaudited)

Twelve months


2025

2024

 Var ($)

Var (%)

2025

2024

Var ($)

Var (%)

Revenue

$

124,482

$

125,702

(1,220)

(1.0)

$

498,878

$

502,505

(3,627)

(0.7)














Direct costs

45,728

44,967

761

1.7

181,585

175,586

5,999

3.4

Revenue, net of direct costs

$

78,754

$

80,735

(1,981)

(2.5)

$

317,293

$

326,919

(9,626)

(2.9)

As a % of revenue

63.3 %

64.2 %



63.6 %

65.1 %















Operating expenses

47,160

47,133

27

0.1

197,867

191,464

6,403

3.3

Special charges

572

169

403

238.5

5,072

1,609

3,463

215.2

Results from operating activities

$

31,022

$

33,433

(2,411)

(7.2)

$

114,354

$

133,846

(19,492)

(14.6)

As a % of revenue

24.9 %

26.6 %



22.9 %

26.6 %















Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

(6,685)

(9,322)

2,637

28.3

(29,492)

(40,505)

11,013

27.2

Foreign exchange (losses) gains


(145)

1,870

(2,015)

107.8

(2,378)

(1,680)

(698)

(41.5)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(114)

(126)

12

9.5

(505)

(556)

51

9.2

Finance income

2,017

2,825

(808)

(28.6)

8,041

10,121

(2,080)

(20.6)

Finance expenses

(55)

(8)

(47)

(587.5)

(98)

(49)

(49)

(100.0)

Other (expense) income


(8)

(424)

416

98.1

1,617

89

1,528

1716.9

Income before income taxes

$

26,032

$

28,248

(2,216)

(7.8)

$

91,539

$

101,266

(9,727)

(9.6)

Provision for income taxes

4,904

5,607

(703)

(12.5)

17,873

19,938

(2,065)

(10.4)

Net Income for the period

$

21,128

$

22,641

(1,513)

(6.7)

$

73,666

$

81,328

(7,662)

(9.4)














Basic earnings per share

0.38

0.41

(0.03)

(7.3)

1.34

1.47

(0.13)

(8.8)

Diluted earnings per share

0.38

0.41

(0.03)

(7.3)

1.34

1.47

(0.13)

(8.8)














Net cash provided by operating activities

19,627

31,583

(11,956)

(37.9)

104,634

132,071

(27,437)

(20.8)

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding changes in
   working capital and income taxes paid

35,325

40,270

(4,945)

(12.3)

129,503

151,803

(22,300)

(14.7)














Adjusted EBITDA












Results from operating activities

31,022

33,433

(2,411)

(7.2)

114,354

133,846

(19,492)

(14.6)














Depreciation


624

655

(31)

(4.7)

2,518

2,347

171

7.3

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,443

1,375

68

4.9

5,644

5,981

(337)

(5.6)

Special charges

572

169

403

238.5

5,072

1,609

3,463

215.2

Adjusted EBITDA

$

33,661

$

35,632

(1,971)

(5.5)

$

127,588

$

143,783

(16,195)

(11.3)














Adjusted EBITDA margin

27.0 %

28.3 %



25.6 %

28.6 %















Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share

$

0.61

$

0.64

( 0.03)

(4.7)

$

2.31

$

2.60

( 0.29)

(11.2)

Enghouse Systems Limited

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 

   As at October 31, 2025

As at October 31, 2024

ASSETS




Current assets:




   Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,061

$

274,240

   Short-term investments

25

487

   Accounts receivable

88,980

92,348

   Prepaid expenses and other assets

17,001

16,100



375,067

383,175

Non-current assets:




   Property and equipment

3,890

4,192

   Right-of-use assets

11,453

11,473

   Intangible assets

89,710

98,594

   Goodwill

341,593

309,831

   Deferred income tax assets

35,105

26,228



481,751

450,318


$

856,818

$

833,493






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

76,167

$

70,087

   Income tax payable

10,662

5,525

   Dividends payable

16,426

14,397

   Provisions

2,013

1,834

   Deferred revenue

108,268

114,080

   Lease obligations

5,197

5,344



218,733

211,267

Non-current liabilities:




   Deferred income tax liabilities

13,439

10,500

   Deferred revenue

6,791

8,094

   Net employee defined benefit obligation

2,442

2,081

   Lease obligations

5,944

5,744



28,616

26,419



247,349

237,686

 

Shareholders' equity




   Share capital

116,894

118,217

   Contributed surplus



11,110

9,764

   Retained earnings

443,134

446,748

   Accumulated other comprehensive income

38,331

21,078



609,469

595,807


$

856,818

$

833,493

Enghouse Systems Limited

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2025

(Unaudited)

2024

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

 

Revenue




     Software licenses

$  15,480

$  15,860

$  67,436

$  72,906

     SaaS and maintenance services

86,121

88,196

347,995

346,579

     Professional services

17,349

18,469

68,238

70,046

     Hardware

5,532

3,177

15,209

12,974


124,482

125,702

498,878

502,505

Direct costs




     Software licenses

673

397

2,752

3,501

     Services

43,019

43,043

172,357

165,221

     Hardware

2,036

1,527

6,476

6,864


45,728

44,967

181,585

175,586

Revenue, net of direct costs

78,754

80,735

317,293

326,919






Operating expenses




     Selling, general and administrative

21,267

22,642

93,635

94,303

     Research and development

23,826

22,461

96,070

88,833

     Depreciation


624

655

2,518

2,347

     Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,443

1,375

5,644

5,981

     Special charges

572

169

5,072

1,609


47,732

47,302

202,939

193,073






Results from operating activities

31,022

33,433

114,354

133,846






Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships   


(6,685)

(9,322)

(29,492)

(40,505)

Foreign exchange (losses) gains


(145)

1,870

(2,378)

(1,680)

Interest expense – lease obligations

(114)

(126)

(505)

(556)

Finance income

2,017

2,825

8,041

10,121

Finance expenses

(55)

(8)

(98)

(49)

Other (expense) income

(8)

(424)

1,617

89

Income before income taxes

26,032

28,248

91,539

101,266






Provision for income taxes

4,904

5,607

17,873

19,938





Net income for the period

$  21,128

$  22,641

$  73,666

$  81,328

 

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to income:



Cumulative translation adjustment

8,938

2,882

17,253

10,249






Other comprehensive income


8,938

2,882

17,253

10,249






Comprehensive income

$    30,066

$  25,523

$  90,919

$  91,577

Earnings per share




Basic

$        0.38

$      0.41

$      1.34

$      1.47

Diluted

$        0.38

$      0.41

$      1.34

$      1.47

Enghouse Systems Limited

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three months

Twelve months

Periods ended October 31

2025

(Unaudited)

2024

(Unaudited)

2025

2024

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES




Net income for the period

$    21,128

$    22,641

$    73,666

$    81,328

Adjustments for non-cash items









   Depreciation

624

655

2,518

2,347

   Depreciation of right-of-use assets

1,443

1,375

5,644

5,981

   Interest expense – lease obligations

114

126

505

556

   Amortization of acquired software and customer relationships

6,685

9,322

29,492

40,505

   Stock-based compensation expense

364

112

1,324

1,188

   Provision for income taxes

4,904

5,607

17,873

19,938

   Finance expenses and other (income) expense

63

432

(1,519)

(40)


35,325

40,270

129,503

151,803






Changes in non-cash operating working capital

(10,031)

(7,674)

(6,361)

(7,920)

Income taxes paid

(5,667)

(1,013)

(18,508)

(11,812)

Net cash provided by operating activities

19,627

31,583

104,634

132,071






INVESTING ACTIVITIES




Purchase of property and equipment, net

(300)

(516)

(1,479)

(1,977)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired*

-

-

(33,399)

(43,448)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

75

-

75

-

Recovery of purchase consideration for prior-year acquisitions

-

-

-

171

Net cash used in investing activities

( 225)

( 516)

(34,803)

(45,254)






FINANCING ACTIVITIES




Issuance of share capital

-

2,990

-

9,085

Normal course issuer bid share repurchases

(7,213)

(3,088)

(14,742)

(5,994)

Repayment of lease obligations

(1,304)

(1,283)

(6,074)

(7,030)

Dividends paid

(16,526)

(14,397)

(61,810)

(53,139)

Net cash used in financing activities

(25,043)

(15,778)

(82,626)

(57,078)

 

Impact of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents

3,221

1,238

7,616

 

4,969






(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents


(2,420)

16,527

(5,179)

34,708

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

271,481

257,713

274,240

239,532

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$  269,061

$  274,240

$  269,061

$  274,240

* Acquisitions are net of cash acquired of nil and $9,287 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2025, respectively and nil and $742 for the quarter and year ended October 31, 2024, respectively.

Enghouse Systems Limited
Segment Reporting Information
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

For the period ended October 31, 2025

Three months (Unaudited)

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

68,795

$

55,687

$

124,482

$

285,760

$

213,118

$

498,878

Direct costs

(23,787)

(21,941)

(45,728)

(100,133)

(81,452)

(181,585)

Revenue, net of direct costs

45,008

33,746

78,754

185,627

131,666

317,293

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,232)

(14,432)

(35,664)

(90,066)

(55,625)

(145,691)

Depreciation


(290)

(334)

(624)

(1,441)

(1,077)

(2,518)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(867)

(576)

(1,443)

(3,568)

(2,076)

(5,644)

Segment profit

$

22,619

$

18,404

$

41,023

$

90,552

$

72,888

$

163,440

Special charges




(572)




(5,072)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(9,429)




(44,014)

Results from operating activities



$

31,022



$

114,354

For the period ended October 31, 2024

Three months (Unaudited)

Twelve months

IMG

AMG

Total

IMG

AMG

Total

Revenue

$

74,731

$

50,971

$

125,702

$

308,920

$

193,585

$

502,505

Direct costs

(25,900)

(19,067)

(44,967)

(102,390)

(73,196)

(175,586)

Revenue, net of direct costs

48,831

31,904

80,735

206,530

120,389

326,919

Operating expenses excluding special charges

(21,235)

(13,071)

(34,306)

(90,871)

(47,238)

(138,109)

Depreciation


(416)

(239)

(655)

(1,574)

(773)

(2,347)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(940)

(435)

(1,375)

(3,870)

(2,111)

(5,981)

Segment profit

$

26,240

$

18,159

$

44,399

$

110,215

$

70,267

$

180,482

Special charges




(169)




(1,609)

Corporate and shared service expenses




(10,797)




(45,027)

Results from operating activities



$

33,433



$

133,846

About-Enghouse
Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company's two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing. The Company is organized around two business segments, the Interactive Management Group ("IMG") and the Asset Management Group ("AMG") due to their unique customer segments and technology offerings. Further information about Enghouse may be obtained from the Company's website at www.enghouse.com

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 8:45 a.m. EST. To participate, please call +1-289-514-5100 or North American Toll-Free +1-800-717-1738. Confirmation code: 17364 A webcast is also available at: https://www.enghouse.com/investors.php.

The Company uses non-IFRS measures to assess its operating performance. Securities regulations require that companies caution readers that earnings and other measures adjusted to a basis other than IFRS do not have standardized meanings and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA per diluted share as measures of operating performance. Therefore, these collective Adjusted EBITDA measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated based on results from operating activities adjusted for depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets and special charges for acquisition related restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance as it excludes amortization of software and intangibles (which is an accounting allocation of the cost of software and intangible assets arising on acquisition), any impact of finance and tax related activities, asset depreciation, foreign exchange gains and losses, other income and restructuring costs.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

For further information please contact: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a publicly traded Canadian based software and services company founded in 1984. Enghouse shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “ENGH”. Enghouse serves a number of distinct vertical markets through its two business...