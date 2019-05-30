Enghouse Q2 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MARKHAM, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter Fiscal 2019 results after market close on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

A conference call to discuss these results will be held:

Friday, June 7, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. EST

The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

Local/ International: 647-792-1278 North American Toll- Free: 1-888-504-7961



Confirmation Code: 3100882

This call will also be web-cast and can be accessed at the following web location:

http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1975217-1/DC55B80F4128E343FE8B482A4E212E43

The call will be archived for one week and will be available at this same web location following the call or by visiting the Enghouse website at www.enghouse.com.

For further information: Sam Anidjar, Vice President, Corporate Development, Enghouse Systems Limited, Tel: (905) 946-3200, Email: investor@enghouse.com

