Engagement Labs Signs Two New Contracts with Leading Multinational Technology Brands

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has secured contracts from two multinational leading brands in the technology sectors. The clients secured the offerings of the industry leading TotalSocial® platform's valuable data and analytics that help brands and businesses in supporting their sales, marketing ROI and other business outcomes. One client is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the video creation and social networking sector. They will use the TotalSocial platform as they enter and grow their sports business to analyze and measure tentpole events and sponsorships. The combined deals are valued at CAD $158,000 over the first half of 2021.

"Despite the significant challenges of 2020, we are pleased to see a resurgence and momentum with deals and continue to grow our tech sector roster of clients. As more marketers plan for economic growth in 2021, we are excited to work together to help them with their goals," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "Our newest, high profile clients recognize that our proprietary data on consumer conversations can have enormous impact on their brands in terms of sales, brand health, and other KPIs."

"Our clients recognize the value of TotalSocial and how it aligns to help them achieve their strategic goals," said Steven Brown, president and CRO of Engagement Labs. "We believe the number and variety of deals we've entered in Q1 is a testament to the benefits of our platform and the growth of our customer base across multiple industry verticals. We are confident that these latest relationships will lead to long term subscriptions, as does our customers' willingness to deepen ties with Engagement Labs as their projects move to the next stage."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

