Engagement Labs Signs New TotalSocial® US Contract with Leading Leisure Travel Brand

MONTREAL, July 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce its signing of a new client, its first in the travel industry. The Company has secured a 12-month paid proof of concept and additional 12 months with one of the leading leisure travel brands to utilize TotalSocial® as its proprietary data and analytics platform for social intelligence. The total value of the contract is CAD $465,000 over the 2 years.

The new client chose Engagement Labs' TotalSocial platform to be a key tool to help guide its marketing strategies and tactics for North America. The Company's CEO has declared his belief that it is a "word of mouth brand" and TotalSocial will provide the tracking and strategic roadmap to help the company take maximum advantage of the power of word of mouth. A particular focus for this client is the high-income traveler, and TotalSocial is able to address that demographic target.

From the launch of the TotalSocial platform in the fall of 2016, it has provided unique and valuable data and insights for leading brands across a diverse group of Fortune 500 companies. With the addition of the new client in the travel industry, the TotalSocial platform spans across 12 major industries and sectors.

"We are very pleased to add this prominent travel industry brand to our roster of clients," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "Our Client has strong revenue goals and understands that word of mouth is a key to achieving those goals. TotalSocial has been chosen to help provide a road map and tracking system for their pathway to success."

"We believe that this contract reaffirms our commitment to provide innovative solutions that deliver to the travel industry," said Steven Brown, President & Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs.

