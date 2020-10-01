­Engagement Labs Signs New Deal with an Industry Leading Media and Entertainment Company's Sports Division

Client Secures Introductory TotalSocial® Deal Valued at Approximately CAD $47,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a new contract valued at approximately CAD $47,000 with the sports division of a major multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate.

Engagement Labs will provide the Client TotalSocial data and analytics of one of the U.S. premier sports leagues to help the Client understand KPIs, beyond ratings, that demonstrate any positive momentum in its storytelling franchise – on and off the show.

"We're thrilled to be working with such a high-profile media giant that demonstrates the value of our data, authority and expertise in the sports media and entertainment space," said Ed Keller, CEO at Engagement Labs. "In this next normal, we understand the difficulties many brands have in generating buzz and our data and analytics can help measure the effectiveness behind their expenditures and objectives."

"Last month we announced a new deal with a U.S. sports broadcasting and this agreement is yet another prominent addition to our media and entertainment roster of clients," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "We continue to see the marketplace reengage with us and this project will be the start of a long-term relationship."

RSA Grant

The Company" also announced today that previously approved RSU grants that have been earned are being cancelled and renewed as RSAs. From the 1,313,840 granted RSAs, 782,643 are for three officers of the Company and 531,197 are for a consultant.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

