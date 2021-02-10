Engagement Labs Signs Data Partnership with Dstillery

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL), the industry-leading data and analytics firm that specializes in social intelligence for leading brands and companies, has announced a new alliance with Dstillery, the leading custom audience solutions partner for agencies and brands. This deal is part of the overall growth strategy of Engagement Labs to make its data assets as valuable as possible, thereby accelerating its client base and revenue growth.

The partnership aims to help Fortune 500 brands with access to Engagement Labs TotalSocial® platform and Dstillery's geospatial, data and insights for advertising and targeting. The data segments cover the full range of consumer categories from CPG brands in food, beverages, household products, technology, telecom, automotive, financial and travel services. The audience targets made are made available through Dstillery and programmatic ad platforms.

"This is an important new opportunity for our clients and brands to reach a vital segment of consumers who are already talking about their brand and category, to drive advocacy that will amplify their messages and accelerate sales," stated Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "As a firm that prides itself on innovation, we are thrilled and proud to be associated with Dstillery with their impressive data offering of incomparable speed and flexibility. This partnership widens and builds our targeting capacity to help our clients to further enhance and galvanize their word-of-mouth strategies."

"Our clients are highly interested in reaching powerful, new-to-market audience segments that will enable their media buying to be more efficient and effective. Word-of-mouth advocacy is of great interest," said Peter Ibarra, Director Strategic Initiatives at Dstillery. "We recognize that Engagement Labs is a leader in consumer conversation data. Combining our data and technologies provides marketers and advertisers access to a new, highly valuable set of audience segments so they can prosper in our highly connected marketplace."

