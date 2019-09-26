Engagement Labs Signs Contract with Major Telecom Company to Drive Marketing Decisions, Measurement

New Client Licenses TotalSocial® Platform in One Year Deal Valued at CAD $239,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has signed a contract valued at CAD $239,000 per year with a leading telecommunications conglomerate to provide holistic marketing measurement to the Client's residential services division that includes cable television, internet, telephone and wireless services.

TotalSocial® measures both online and offline consumer conversations about brands, and the new client intends to use the platform to measure the overall effectiveness of its marketing, and to help identify the drivers of brand equity and client acquisition. The telecommunications giant will input TotalSocial data into market mix models that estimate the contribution of marketing activities to brand success.

"Clients increasingly recognize that social engagement is a key indicator of marketing effectiveness, and also creates an amplification factor to increase the impact of marketing," said CEO Ed Keller. "This new client values the holistic approach of TotalSocial, which brings together the offline conversations and social media conversations relating to the client and key competitors. The SVP of Brand told us they value TotalSocial for its ability to tie together all their social and media activities, and prove impact on the brand as a whole, as well as on business results."

"We're pleased that with the addition of this client we now have three of the biggest telecommunications companies in America using TotalSocial," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer.

In January, the prestigious MIT Sloan Management Review published Engagement Labs' analytics showing that the metrics measured on the TotalSocial platform predict 19 percent of consumer purchases, providing clients with the tools they need to improve sales growth. Over half of the impact on sales comes from offline conversations about brands, which no other measurement system captures on a consistent basis.

