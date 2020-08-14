Engagement Labs Secures New Contract with a Major U.S. Broadcast Network's Sports Division

Client Secures TotalSocial® Platform in One Year Deal Valued at Approximately CAD $80,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has secured a one-year TotalSocial® contract valued at approximately CAD $80,000 with a sports division of a major U.S broadcasting company. TotalSocial will provide data and strategy across multiple sports and team coverage including baseball and basketball.

Engagement Labs will provide the Client with a comprehensive and aggregated view of sports fans for all major sports leagues, teams and networks. The Client finds value in TotalSocial data and analytics that Engagement Labs provides as they are proven to be predictive of consumer engagement and sales, as well as other key business performance indicators such as TV viewing and digital engagement.

"Sports and entertainment are two of the most popular sectors. Rain or shine, win or lose, even during pandemic, fans are always there – talking about and standing by their teams. Sports marketers, media companies and brands are looking to our data to analyze and understand of how people are talking about them, both on and offline even when they're sheltered in place," said Ed Keller, CEO at Engagement Labs. "Marketing works best when it drives conversations across all media, and we are pleased to work with our Client to help measure the effects of content for their leading sponsors."

"We are very pleased to welcome a new sports media company to our roster of clients. As leagues and broadcasters restart their season and coverage, TotalSocial data provides unique data and insights of a challenging and complicated marketplace," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

