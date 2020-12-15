Engagement Labs Secures Multiple Initial Deals in Tech Sector to Provide Data and Innovative Approaches

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has secured multiple proof of concept contracts from two leading technology companies in the US. One is the fastest growing social media app and the other is with one of the largest technology companies based in the US. The latter continues our success with OTT and subscription based companies and focuses on the corporation's premium digital audio content brand. The proof of concept introduces the two new Clients to experience the industry leading TotalSocial® platform's authority in delivering valuable data and analytics that help brands and businesses in supporting their sales and marketing goals to remain agile for the next normal. The combined deals valued at CAD $112,000.

"We couldn't be more pleased to work and support the fastest growing and most innovative brands such as our latest tech clients to test our POCs to reveal hidden patterns, correlations and other insights in light of prospective license deals next year," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "With these new relationships, TotalSocial provides data and insights that help them achieve their goals including development of original programming, highlight well-crafted storytelling, growing their user base, and maximizing retention and usage."

"As Engagement Labs grows, we continue to show our value with leading companies across a multitude of sectors. These are new deals with industry leading companies and we look forward to continue working together in 2021," said Steven Brown, president and CRO of Engagement Labs.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

