Engagement Labs Secures Contract with Top Insurance Provider in America

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has successfully engaged one of the largest and top providers of insurance in America. The initial agreement is valued at CAD $152,000 with a goal of continuing the relationship in 2020.

The new contract is the Company's first with an insurance provider and involves insights into the TotalSocial® online and offline conversations about the Client's brand and key competitors, and measurement of impact of campaigns and sponsorships. The engagement also provides TotalSocial analytics on the Client's brand health metrics and a roadmap for optimizing consumer conversations for longer-term brand health. The 5-month contract offers both companies the option to continue the engagement for multiple years.

Engagement Labs continues to grow its roster of Fortune 500 brands and breadth of industry sectors that use TotalSocial to make fast, smart decisions to improve their business performance.

"We are excited to continue to grow our client base and expand into new verticals," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "TotalSocial is now serving 13 verticals and that is a testament to its broad appeal and its ability to help brands and companies across a diverse set a business needs and goals."

