Engagement Labs Renews Contract with Major Telecom Company

Client Renews License of TotalSocial® Platform in One Year Deal Valued at CAD $243,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has renewed with one of the largest Fortune 500 telecommunications in the U.S. Engagement Labs will continue to provide data and analytics to the Client's residential services division that includes cable television, internet, telephone and wireless services. The deal is a one-year contract valued at CAD $243,000.

Following a successful year of engagement, the Client will retain the use of the TotalSocial® platform to strengthen their business customer acquisition marketing, earned media evaluation, and competitive intelligence.

"We're pleased that our client recognizes the value of TotalSocial's data and how it uniquely supports their predictive analytics and modeling techniques for better marketing," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs. "Our data and execution all contributed to the successful renewal of this contract and to make a commitment in 2020 speaks to the significance that our platform offers companies."

"Consumer conversation plays a very strong role in the telecom sector and it represents an important vertical for Engagement Labs," according to Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "We look forward to delivering increased value over the coming year."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

