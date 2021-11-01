Engagement Labs Provides Update

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that due to unanticipated delays, the proposed completion of its previously announced merger proposal with DGTL Holdings Inc., if approved by shareholders, might not be completed before year-end. The proposed merger is subject to a number of conditions including DGTL satisfying or waiving its financing condition, which expired on October 8, 2021 and which DGTL indicates has delayed its ability to close its financing. This delay in DGTL's year-end financial filing has also postponed EL's completion of its valuation and fairness opinion of the merger, which must be included with any documentation submitted to shareholders to consider approval of the transaction. Once these matters are clarified, EL will issue a further news release.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

