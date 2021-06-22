Engagement Labs Provides Share-Based Compensation Update

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey and TORONTO, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced, at the request of and in accordance with the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange, that the shareholders of the Company approved, at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") held December 29, 2020, an increase in the total common shares reserved for issuance under the Restricted Share Unit Plan and under the Restricted Share Award Plans combined (together, the "Plans"), from 21,726,143 common shares to 23,409,324 common shares; and at its immediately preceding AGM held February 13, 2019, an increase in the total common shares reserved for issuance under the Plans from 14,242,440 common shares to 21,726,143 common shares. The increased number of common shares approved by the shareholders and reserved for issuance at each of the two aforementioned AGMs equals 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares as of the Record Date for each of the two shareholders meetings held. The aggregate number of common shares issuable under the Plans together cannot exceed 23,409,324 common shares. In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Plans together in combination with the aggregate number of common shares issuable under the Stock Option Plan shall not exceed 20% of the issued and outstanding common shares.

