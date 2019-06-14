Engagement Labs Provides Grant of Options, RSAs, and Shares for Debt

MONTREAL, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV:EL) the "Company" announces that in accordance with its Stock Option Plan and RSA Plan, the Company granted 5,250,000 stock options to four officers and one non-executive director of the Company, and 500,000 RSAs to an officer of the Company. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.06 per share and a term of five years. Subject to regulatory final approval, the Company has also agreed to issue 5,797,501 common shares to four non-executive directors at an issue price of $0.06 per share in consideration of services provided to the Company for the period from October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2018. The proposed payment in shares to the directors is consistent with the Board of Directors' policy of paying the directors with shares to preserve cash and to align the interests of the Board of Directors with the shareholders.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Engagement Labs does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

