Engagement Labs Inks Partnership with MRI-Simmons, Launches MRI/TotalSocial fusion

Engagement Labs partnership with MRI-Simmons, a leading producer of media and consumer research in the US, launches innovative new data solution to help brands, agencies and media owners to harness the power of word-of-mouth

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, July 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL), the industry-leading data and analytics firm that specializes in social intelligence for leading brands and companies, has announced a new alliance and joint product with MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of insights on the American consumer and their media behavior. Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. This deal is part of the overall growth strategy of the Engagement Labs to accelerate its client base and revenues.

The MRI/TotalSocial fusion combines Engagement Labs' TotalSocial platform – a proprietary database of offline social data – with MRI's Survey of the American Consumer® – the definitive, ongoing study of US consumers that captures in-depth information on media choices, attitudes, and consumption of products and services in nearly 600 categories.

"Our partnership with MRI allows us to collaborate with an industry leader to create and take to market the first and only offering that empowers marketers to direct their paid ad messages to those media and target consumers that are best able to amplify their messages through their real-world social networks," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with an innovative company such as Engagement Labs in bringing the power of word of mouth into the media mix," said Maureen Doherty, Vice President for Partnerships at MRI-Simmons. "As brands and agencies seek greater control over their plans, and growing reach for their messages, this fusion makes word-of-mouth not only relevant, but actionable. Together, these data sets deliver a unique, real-world tool for unlocking a powerful – but often unreachable – element of branding."

