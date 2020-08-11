Engagement Labs Grows Media & Entertainment Sector with Three New Clients

Total Client Initial Engagements Valued at Approximately CAD $100,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it continues to grow and diversity its roster of clients in the media & entertainment sector, by recently winning first time TotalSocial® engagements with three US media companies: one each in radio broadcast, print and film. Each first-time engagement introduces the new Clients to experience firsthand the industry leading TotalSocial platform's ability to help achieve their goals, including improved marketing ROI and growth in top line revenue. The combined deals valued at approximately CAD $100,000.

"It's a privilege to work with these important clients in the media sector, and we are excited to grow and deepen the relationships," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "Engagement Labs has been chosen to deliver unique data and insights that can fuel our Clients' growth and help provide a pathway to success. When they win, we win."

"The media and entertainment industry continues to shift and change rapidly, and TotalSocial is a vital tool for helping media clients to leverage our data and analytics as the country pivots and begins charting a course toward economic recovery," said Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs.

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

