Engagement Labs Five for One Share Consolidation Now Effective

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) announces that effective today the Corporation's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a five-for-one consolidated basis. Articles of Amendment giving effect to the Arrangement were filed on July 21, 2021.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc

Engagement Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Engagement Labs