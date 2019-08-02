Engagement Labs Engages New York-based Investment Bank to Consider the Company's Strategic Alternatives

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL), announced today that the Company had received unsolicited expressions of interest with respect to the possible strategic investment in or acquisition of the Company, and in light of this has engaged a New York-based investment bank to work with the Board of Directors to consider its strategic alternatives which may include taking on a strategic investor, the sale of the Company and/or some or all of its assets. There is no assurance that any material decisions will be made as a consequence of this process.

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

