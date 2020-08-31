Engagement Labs Announces the Renewal of One of the Largest OTT Media and Entertainment Companies

Client Renews TotalSocial® 13-Month Contract in Valued at CAD $172,000

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it has renewed and will continue to provide its data and analytics to one of the premier media and entertainment, OTT and streaming video service provider in the U.S. The 13-month deal is valued at CAD $172,000. TotalSocial® has been instrumental to their successful marketing programs and subscription growth.

"Media and entertainment is historically a highly conversational category, and we have witnessed an astonishing surge in data and talkworthiness of this sector over the recent months since COVID-19 dramatically changed people's lifestyles," said Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "In today's connected and data-rich world, we are pleased that our Client clearly sees the value of TotalSocial align with their sophisticated vision that demands relevant experiences from us to deliver actionable data."

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with an OTT industry leader to provide powerful data to drive their subscription growth," said Steve Brown, President and CRO of Engagement Labs. "Engagement Labs' consistent growth and leadership in catering to the media and entertainment industry demonstrates our ability to provide unique insights into consumer behavior and habits."

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

