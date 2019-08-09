Engagement Labs Announces Special Investor Call for Tuesday, August 13th

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. and MONTREAL, Aug. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Engagement Labs Inc. (TSXV: EL) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to hold a Special Investor Call on Tuesday, August 13th at 4 pm Eastern time. Details for the call are below.

The Company intends to update shareholders as a consequence of having received multiple inquiries from shareholders and prospective shareholders regarding ‎recent new contract press releases including the announcement regarding the engagement of an investment bank to explore strategic alternatives.

Date: August 13th, 2019

Time: 4pm Eastern time

Participants:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/US): 1-866-323-9095

Local dial-in number: 416-849-3996

International dial-in numbers: Click here for list of international dial-in numbers

Participant passcode: 478389#

About Engagement Labs

Engagement Labs (TSXV: EL) is an industry-leading data and analytics firm that provides social intelligence for Fortune 500 brands and companies.

To learn more visit www.engagementlabs.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries please contact:

Vanessa Lontoc / Ed Keller, CEO

Engagement Labs

vanessa.lontoc@engagementlabs.com / ed.keller@engagementlabs.com

SOURCE Engagement Labs

